“Most Incredible Night of My Life”: Tears Flow All Around as Legendary Mariners’ Broadcaster Finally Announces Retirement

The Seattle Mariners’ fan base surely remember the iconic voices from the broadcasting booth during the team’s first-ever AL West division title in 1995. Dave Niehaus, one of the two voices from that booth, passed away 2010. The other half, Rick Rizzs, is currently in his 41st season and final season as the radio voice of the Mariners. This historic final run culminated in a highly emotional weekend for the beloved broadcaster.

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Just as Rizzs will bid adieu to his Mariners booth after this season, the team inducted him into the Hall of Fame, leaving the legendary voice in tears in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

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“This is the most incredible night of my life,” Rizzs said as he announced his retirement. “I appreciate you so much. What a great privilege this has been for 41 years, especially to go in with my partner. Dave Niehaus, who taught me many lessons from the day I showed up in 1983. I just want to say thank you to the fans. You guys took me in in 1983, and because of you, I tried my best to prepare for every game.”

Rizzs noted that Niehaus taught him invaluable lessons from the day he first arrived in 1983. Rizzs originally covered Ohio State football before Seattle hired him, and he stayed for nine seasons before moving to Detroit to become the Tigers’ leading voice in 1992.

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He returned to Seattle for the 1995 season, locking in his status as the definitive voice of the franchise. That legendary return season produced the most iconic radio call of his entire broadcasting career.

That one call that cemented Rizzs’ name in Mariners’ history

During the 1995 AL West tiebreaker game against the California Angels, Seattle led 1-0 in the seventh inning with the bases loaded. Luis Sojo hit a ground ball past first baseman J.T. Snow down the right-field line.

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As runners scrambled around the bases and fielding miscues compounded the panic, Rizzs yelled out the most memorable phrase of his career.

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“Here comes Blowers! Here comes Tino! Here comes Joey! The throw to the plate cut off, the relay… gets on by! Cora scores! Here comes Sojo, he scores! EVERYBODY SCORES!”

That historic energy earned him the loudest ovation during a recent franchise celebration. The Mariners formally honored Rizzs during their Alumni Home Run Derby event, which celebrated the 50 greatest figures in franchise history.

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Mariners chairman John Stanton noted that Rizzs’s energy, iconic calls, and love for the community made him the true Voice of the Mariners for decades. Stanton then confirmed Rizzs will officially join Niehaus next season as the only two non-uniformed members of the Mariners Hall of Fame.

“We look forward to making it official next season as he joins his longtime partner and friend Dave Niehaus as the only two non-uniformed members of the Mariners Hall of Fame,” Stanton said, leaving Rizzs teary-eyed. “On behalf of our family, I can’t thank you enough for becoming the shortest member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.”

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The current roster is now trying to deliver a fitting send-off for the broadcaster’s final year. The Mariners are currently 59-66 in the AL West, sitting four games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.

Rizzs previously stated in July that he desperately wants to see this team get healthy, reach the playoffs, and make it to the World Series. The franchise will attempt to make up ground in the standings and keep that postseason dream alive when they open a road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 18, 2026.