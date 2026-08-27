“Move On to the Next Day”: Dodgers’ $72M Pro Makes Feelings Clear After Close Loss to Braves

Tanner Scott has now cost the Dodgers two straight games against the Braves. On Tuesday, he gave up the go-ahead run. On Wednesday, he surrendered the walk-off run. Two nights, two losses, and both landed on the Dodgers’ $72 million closer.

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Wednesday was especially brutal. Scott was just one out away from pushing the game into extras, but he could not finish the job. The Dodgers lost another season series, first to the Brewers and now to the Braves. And after back-to-back late-game failures, Scott’s response was simple.

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“Just move on to the next day,” Tanner Scott told Sportsnet LA when asked how he moves past tough losses. “Put this one behind me.”

Scott took the loss for the second straight game on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts brought him in with the score tied 5-5 in the ninth, but the left-hander gave up the walk-off run in the Dodgers’ 6-5 defeat.

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Scott took the mound in the ninth inning on Wednesday with the score knotted at 5-5, tasked with sending the game into the tenth. He retired the Braves’ first two hitters, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies, putting the target within reach. But he could not record the final out against Lane Thomas or Ha-Seong Kim, who followed him. Scott later blamed his overreliance on the fastball and poor location.

“I threw too many fastballs, especially down the end. It’s probably not good,” observed Scott, per Sportsnet LA. “…I just thought the fastball was good, and just yanked one down.”

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Scott did overdo the fastballs. He threw 14 four-seamers in the ninth inning only. Kim battled 8 of them and drove in the walk-off single off a 97 mph four-seamer, scoring Thomas.

Thomas doubled to put himself in scoring position, prompting Scott to intentionally walk Austin Riley and load the bases for pinch-hitter Ha-Seong Kim. Kim had been slumping all season badly with a .078 batting average, making him the matchup Scott should have won. Instead, Kim delivered the walk-off hit.

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Scott took the loss in Tuesday’s series opener as well. Roberts brought him into a 3-3 tie in the eighth, but Scott immediately gave up a leadoff double to Matt Olson. He retired the next two hitters and appeared close to escaping the inning, only for Ozzie Albies to single home Olson and put Atlanta ahead 4-3.

The Dodgers never recovered. A night later, Scott found himself in the same position, and the result was just as costly.

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Roberts, however, refused to pin the loss entirely on Scott. He argued that Kim’s walk-off single only ended the game, while the Dodgers had already hurt themselves with missed chances and poor execution on both sides of the ball.

“It’s not the base hit by Kim that ended the game, but it’s not what cost the game,” Roberts said, pointing instead to the defensive and offensive mistakes that built up before the ninth inning.

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However, it has been a rare rough patch for Scott this season. Under a four-year, $72 million contract, Scott has posted a 2.50 ERA across 54 innings in 2026 and secured 19 saves for the Dodgers. Still, this kind of late-game collapse is not entirely unfamiliar to him.

In September 2025, his nightmare against the Orioles stretched into a second straight night. After Baltimore rallied in the ninth, Emmanuel Rivera delivered a two-run walk-off single off Scott to hand the Dodgers a 4-3 loss. It came just one night after Samuel Basallo had already walked them off with a home run against Scott, giving the left-hander consecutive brutal finishes in Baltimore.

As the Dodgers dropped the series against the Braves, they also lost Roki Sasaki to the 15-day IL with a right middle finger blister.

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Roki Sasaki lands on IL

The Dodgers seemingly cannot escape injuries when it comes to their starting pitchers. Just when the rotation was finally looking fully healthy, a blister has landed Roki Sasaki on the 15-day IL.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers pulled Sasaki after 3.1 innings. He surrendered 4 earned runs on 6 hits with 2 walks. He had kept the Braves limited to one run, a homer by Matt Olson, till the end of his third inning. According to Sasaki, the blister suddenly appeared on his right-middle finger in the fourth inning, sending his outing sideways.

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“When I was facing the first hitter in the fourth inning, I actually didn’t feel anything coming beforehand,” Sasaki told the reporters via an interpreter. “My skin just ripped off, and then after that, it got worse. … I thought I was able to manage at first because the skin was still there, but after that, it kept getting worse, and I think it affected my slider afterward.”

Sasaki started the inning by walking Albies and followed with a single to Mike Yastrzemski, putting runners on the corners.

In the next at-bat, Albies scored on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly. The Dodgers pulled Sasaki after he allowed a double to Sean Murphy. Edgardo Henriquez inherited the runner and added 2 more runs to Sasaki’s line.

As Drake Baldwin drove Yastrzemski and Murphy in, the Braves pulled ahead of the Dodgers at 4-3.

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The Dodgers surged back in the seventh when Mookie Betts drove in Shohei Ohtani with an RBI single. Tommy Edman later drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 5-5, but the comeback fell short when Scott surrendered the walk-off run in the ninth.

“This was a tough one. I thought we had a really good chance to win this game,” said Roberts following the loss, per the Orange County Register.

As the Dodgers (80-53) have lost four of their last ten games, they are only two games ahead of the Braves (78-55). The Dodgers would aim to win the series finale on Thursday to avoid a sweep and hold onto their postseason bye.