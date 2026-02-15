Munetaka Murakami Roasts America’s Quirky Habit as White Sox Grant His Bizarre Wish

The White Sox were the last boy from the AL Central last year with a 60-102 record. And still that’s an improvement over their 2024 record, when they ended the year with a 41-121 record. So, fans had very little hope this year, but the Sox turned the tables, landing the Japanese sensation Munetaka Murakami.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And just as he landed in Chicago, the team went all guns blazing, making Murakami’s arrival as special as it gets. However, among all the arrangements and perks for the Japanese hot slugger, one weird request of his caught everyone’s attention. And it was not enough, despite the Sox meeting his request, Murakami used the moment to question a century-old American tradition!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Munetaka Murakami, on the White Sox installing a bidet at his request: ‘It’s good for the environment too. Everyone uses too much toilet paper,” MLB insider Jesse Rogers shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, keeping up with a tradition started by Japanese stars before him, Murakami also had a very specific request: bidets. If you can recall, last year, the Dodgers got the same request from Roki Sasaki when they offered bidets and heated seats for the same. So, call it a culture shock for an Asian or Japanese coming down to the US, bidets in Japan are common as using tissue here.

However, while the Sox immediately agreed to Murakami’s demand, that’s not the main story here. What followed later is that Murakami took the opportunity to roast the tissue paper culture here in the US! For him, by asking for bidets, he is also working for the environment. How?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Here’s the truth: Americans use 20% of the global toilet paper, that cause issues like deforestation and waste generation. So, a bidet, as per Murakami, could solve this issue, and in turn would save the environment. “Well, he’s not lying,” one fan agrees with Murakami. We are also agreeing to this claim by the Japanese slugger, but that still adds to the list of weird traditions in MLB.

Now, talking about the weird traditions in MLB, remember the “silent treatment” in MLB? In what contradicts the popular custom of the entire dugout celebrating with a hitter after a home run or a pitcher after a no-hitter, silent treatment does the opposite. Dugout leaves or stays silent once the hitter returns with no celebratory moves around.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, back in 2014, the Orioles gave Chris Davis a silent treatment after he belted a homer in the fifth inning. Now, in comparison to this, Murakami’s demand for bidets seems more practical.

So, the environmental impact box? Checked. Now the big question is whether Murakami can help the White Sox recover from their recent run of on-field disasters. Before we get that answer, though, Murakami has another big stage ahead of him, as he’s set to face Team USA in the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes are now on Munetaka Murakami in the WBC

Murakami and the WBC are not new. Rather, back in 2023, he was the showstopper with that walk-off double against Mexico, pushing Japan to the final against the USA. Then his solo home run in the final helped Japan to take the championship home.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it was well expected that Murakami would be there in Japan’s roster this time also and here it is.

Sure enough, Murakami is back and ready to tap into that same 2023 magic. And once again, the White Sox are showing they’re willing to go the extra mile for their Japanese superstar. Reportedly, while some MLB teams have been hesitant to let their top players participate in the WBC, Chicago saw Murakami’s passion for representing Japan as a plus when they signed him.

The White Sox GM Chris Getz even pointed to that desire as something the organization respected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it’s all about seeing how things play out. If Murakami starts ripping hits against Team USA again on the international stage, you can bet the White Sox will be more than happy with how this whole thing is unfolding.