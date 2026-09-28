“My Children Deserve Their Dad at Home”: Blue Jays’ $150M Star Hints at Possible MLB Farewell

George Springer’s six-year, $150 million deal has now expired, leaving him free to explore options. With Toronto already eliminated from postseason contention and sitting last in the AL East, the sellout crowd came for one man, turning what could have been an ordinary season finale into a potential farewell. After six seasons, a $150 million contract and 134 home runs in Toronto, Springer received a standing ovation that felt less like a tribute to the past and more like a goodbye to a franchise favorite.

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Now, with his contract officially up and free agency awaiting, Springer faces an uncertain future. The veteran remains non-committal about whether he will continue his MLB career or consider retirement. That leaves the Blue Jays and their fans to wonder if they have just witnessed his final game in Toronto, or perhaps his final game altogether.

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“We’ll go into the offseason, and I’ll see what happens… I’ll sit down with my wife at the end of this year, and we’ll discuss whatever’s going to happen. But I love my family, and if that requires me to be with them, I’ll be with them,” Springer said via Sportsnet. “My children deserve their dad at home.”

The primary reason Springer is considering stepping away is his family. He has three young children and has expressed how difficult it is to be away from them during the grueling 162-game MLB season. Springer noted that his kids “need their dad around” and stated that he plans to sit down with his wife during the offseason to determine if his family requires him to stay home.

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Springer’s family attended Sunday’s game, his wife, children, and son, underscoring his stated priority. His son was also seen accompanying Vladimir Guerrero to splash some ice water on his dad. Just a day before, we saw a similar moment where Justin Verlander was given a send-off by his daughter.

The coincidence certainly didn’t escape the Rogers Centre, as they cheered while Springer was talking. Additionally, hints of his departure from Toronto began earlier in the season when he sold his family’s Toronto home for $6 million. If he chooses to keep playing, it would mean entering free agency at 37 years old and likely adapting to a new city and team.

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Still, Springer didn’t forget to credit the Blue Jays community for his success. “It means the world to me,” Springer added. “I told [general manager] Ross [Atkins] when I first signed that I will give you everything I’ve got, every single day. I will give you 100 percent of whatever it is I have. It doesn’t matter if I’m hurt or sick; it doesn’t matter. For me, what’s so cool is that I’m going to leave a locker room with friendships that I’ll have forever. It’s not just friendship; this is family to me. I love this place. I love it here. I’m so thankful.”

After falling just short of a championship in an extra-innings World Series Game 7 loss in 2025, the Blue Jays suffered a massive drop-off. They ended with a disappointing 79–83 and missed the 2026 postseason entirely. Thus, it is expected that the team will go for an overhaul targeting the next season. The 37-year-old George Springer may not make the active roster. As an exception, the Blue Jays are the ones who bet on the 41-year-old Max Scherzer last year and profited.

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Because of recurring lower-body issues, including a fractured big toe early in the year, Springer spent the season as the primary DH. Thus, providing no value in the outfield and placing all the pressure on his bat. While his .722 OPS was a solid improvement over his abysmal .674 OPS in 2024, it was a sharp decline from his excellent 2025 season, when he clubbed 32 home runs and carried a .959 OPS to push the team to the AL Pennant.

Springer’s decision will reshape Toronto’s offseason plans and signal whether veteran stars can balance family and competition.