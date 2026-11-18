With a potential MLB lockout looming, fans could soon face another fight over access to baseball. MLB is selling two separate problems as one solution. The league is promising to end local blackouts as it pushes for a salary cap and floor. But Passan argues MLB could fix blackouts without tying them to spending limits.

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“I thought it was like the nastiest, dirtiest part of that video. I didn’t like that,” said Jeff Passan in his interview with Trevor May.

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MLB’s promise to end local blackouts is now part of its salary cap case. But Jeff Passan questioned why those changes need to be tied together. Speaking with Trevor May, the ESPN insider revisited baseball’s long-running broadcast restrictions. He argued that MLB could address blackouts without changing how teams spend. Passan does not dispute the blackout-removal promise itself, only why it must be tied to spending limits.

“If they were not distributing it in particular areas, that it was blacked out because they own those territories. That is the only reason that blackouts are here,” Passan said.

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His comments challenge one of the central arguments in MLB’s latest campaign.

On November 13, MLB released a video explaining its proposed salary cap and floor. Executive vice president Morgan Sword presented the plan as an answer to two fan concerns. Those included difficulty watching games and the growing gap between team payrolls. Sword said the largest payroll exceeded the smallest by $446 million. He also claimed the top four spenders outspent the bottom 22 combined on free agents. MLB used those figures to argue that baseball needs a different financial system.

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The video also connected competitive balance with the future of the sport. Sword said large-market teams accounted for 64% of postseason teams over the past decade. They represented 75% of League Championship Series teams and 85% of World Series teams. Large-market clubs also won 90% of championships during that period. Since 1998, the five highest-payroll teams averaged 89 wins annually. The five lowest-payroll teams averaged 74, according to the league’s presentation.

Passan, however, believes MLB’s blackout problem has a separate history. He said he had been asking about the restrictions since his first year at Yahoo Sports. Around 2007, he contacted fans in Las Vegas and Iowa. Some fans there could miss as many as six games nightly.

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“They were deserts for baseball,” Passan said while recalling those conversations. He also questioned then-commissioner Bud Selig about why those fans could not watch.

Passan explained that teams accepted exclusive local television deals to secure larger payments. Regional sports networks received the rights to distribute games within specific territories. When those networks did not carry games in certain areas, blackouts followed. Passan said protecting those territorial rights was the reason behind the restrictions. He added that MLB could have removed blackouts decades ago. Instead, the league kept the system because regional networks supported its business.

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That arrangement became harder to sustain as the regional sports network industry weakened. Cord-cutting also changed how fans watched television and reduced traditional packages’ value. Passan said MLB then needed another way to replace local broadcast revenue. The league began considering bundled access to games across different markets. Under that approach, fans could watch more games without facing the same territorial restrictions. However, Passan argued that this possibility did not explain why MLB needs a salary cap.

MLB’s proposal would split revenues equally between teams and players while introducing spending limits. The league has proposed a $258.2 million cap and a $180.2 million floor. Those limits would not begin until 2028, under the proposal. MLB also says equal media revenue sharing would help reduce financial gaps. But revenue sharing and blackout removal do not automatically require a cap. Passan called the league’s message compelling to fans unfamiliar with the issue.

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“Listen, MLB is going to sell their stuff how they sell it,” he said.

The debate now concerns whether fans should accept the league’s proposed package.