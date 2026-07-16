National Anthem at MLB All-Star Game Triggers Mass Outrage: “Clearly Lip-Synced”

The debate around the national anthem isn’t new. Every time a celebrated artist performs it on a big stage, fans seem to split into two camps: those who want it sung exactly as written and those who enjoy a more personal touch. R&B legend Patti LaBelle has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career on the latter.

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But when the Philadelphia native took center stage at Citizens Bank Park before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, just five miles from Independence Hall and little more than a week after the nation’s 250th birthday, her take on The Star-Spangled Banner left the crowd divided.

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Viewers questioned everything from her vocal delivery to whether portions of the performance had been lip-synced. LaBelle, 82, stretched several notes, appeared to miss a few lyrics, and delivered the anthem in her signature gospel-inspired style. The crowd inside the ballpark responded warmly, with applause carrying into a military flyover as jets soared across the sky.

The criticism stood out even more because Jennifer Hudson had performed “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps and the Philly Pops, before the anthem to widespread praise. Many fans compared the two performances, arguing Hudson’s straightforward approach resonated better with the occasion.

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That comparison also revived a familiar debate about how the national anthem should be performed at major sporting events. While some viewers prefer singers to showcase their individuality, others believe the song should be delivered as written, without vocal embellishments or stylistic changes.

Notably, the MLB All-Star Game itself has rarely been at the center of this kind of controversy. Sports have seen their share of anthem moments gone sideways; comedian Roseanne Barr’s deliberately off-key, jeering rendition before a 1990 Padres game remains one of the most infamous in history, and Olympic sprinter Carl Lewis stumbled through a 1993 NBA performance before shrugging it off with an “Uh oh.” But those incidents, like Fergie’s, happened outside the All-Star Game itself.

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LaBelle’s reception marks one of the few times the Midsummer Classic’s own pregame ceremony has generated this level of debate.

Fans in an uproar over Patti LaBelle’s national anthem performance

One fan wrote, “Clearly lip-synced and she didn’t even ‘sing’ the words to the song. Boo. Learn from Whitney.”

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That reaction reflected one of the biggest talking points online as the fans referenced Whitney Houston’s iconic Super Bowl XXV performance in 1991. Although it is widely regarded as one of the greatest renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Houston’s vocals were also played from a pre-recorded track during the broadcast. The difference was that Houston’s rendition sounded polished while LaBelle’s delivery left viewers questioning what they were hearing.

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Another fan focused less on the vocals and more on the arrangement, writing, “Patti LaBelle is one of our greatest singers; however why people think they have to add their own twist to the National Anthem boggles my mind. Leave it alone. It was not meant to be sung with runs or making it your own. Stop it.”

That opinion echoed a long-running debate that pops up whenever established vocalists perform the anthem. Fans often appreciate artistic freedom in concerts, but many expect a more restrained interpretation when it comes to patriotic songs. Singer Fergie also faced similar backlash after her rendition of the track at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

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A different fan echoed that frustration, posting, “Why do singers want to make our national anthem about themselves? They don’t need to put their spin on it.”

The criticism wasn’t necessarily aimed at LaBelle’s ability, as few can dare question her legacy as the “Godmother of Soul.” Instead, it reflected the belief that the anthem should take center stage rather than the performer.

Others were far harsher, writing, “Complete a–, sounded like sh– and I personally hate it when performers try to be cute while singing the national anthem and putting their own touches on it. She sounded like a cat being a— mol—.” Another pleaded, “Patti LaBelle, please, don’t do that again. It’s the National Anthem meant to be sung as originally written and not with all the twirks and screams.”

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While those reactions were blunt, they also highlighted how little margin for experimentation exists when performing one of America’s most recognizable songs.

It isn’t the first time LaBelle has visibly struggled through a live performance. At the 2023 BET Awards, she was tasked with honoring the late Tina Turner with a rendition of “(Simply) the Best,” but lost the words mid-song, humming through the melody before telling the crowd, “Whatever, I can’t see the words… I’m trying, y’all.” She recovered to finish the tribute to applause.

A BET spokesperson later explained that “the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics,” adding that the network remained “grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment.” Still, that moment never drew the kind of sustained, nationwide backlash that followed her All-Star Game performance; this is arguably the first time an anthem rendition of hers has become this much of a flashpoint.

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For Patti LaBelle, whose résumé includes two Grammy Awards, induction into multiple halls of fame and a career stretching across seven decades, one polarizing performance is unlikely to define her legacy. But at an event as visible as the MLB All-Star Game, every note is heard by millions, and as the reactions indicate, sometimes even legends can falter.