Ryan Zimmerman, the former Washington Nationals third baseman, sent Navy Yard into delirium with a walk-off on an Opening Night in 2008. Bryce Harper, a former Nationals outfielder, won the 2018 Home Run Derby there. Eighteen years after that first pitch, the franchise is stepping to the plate with a $380 million ask.

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“While it may seem to some as though the ballpark opened not too long ago, in reality we are approaching our 20th season at Nationals Park,” Jason Sinnarajah, the team’s president of business operations, testified before the D.C. Council on Nov. 13, according to USA Today.

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The calendar supports him since the park opened in March 2008, and its 20th season arrives in 2027. Age alone is a thin case, though, because only six MLB parks opened late r . Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Target Field, loanDepot Park, Truist Park and Globe Life Field. But the Nationals are leaning on what the building lacks, not how long it has stood.

Washington is not the first club to seek public help, and earlier deals show what taxpayers received in return.

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In 2023, Wisconsin approved over $500 million for the Milwaukee Brewers, who added $100 million and committed to stay through 2050. Maryland struck a similar bargain, authorizing up to $600 million in state-backed bonds for the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards in exchange for a long-term lease extension. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, opened in 1998, drew a $500 million-plus approval in 2025, largely for a $300 million climate-control replacement, with the team adding its own money.

Timing the lease matters, and that is where Washington differs.

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The Nationals have already extended their Events DC lease, so relocation is off the table before the bonds are sold. That sequencing, plus repayment from a ballpark fund and not the general budget, resembles the Milwaukee and Baltimore model. The club insists its plan goes beyond a routine patch job.

“During that time, the Nationals and Events DC have maintained the ballpark and completed necessary repairs and improvements. But we have not modernized the ballpark or otherwise accounted for the ever-changing landscape that sports and entertainment venues experience,” Sinnarajah told the D.C. Council in the same Nov. 13 testimony, as reported by USA Today.

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The new plan covers concourses, concessions, premium seating, aging HVAC systems and player facilities. Concept designs add a year-round center-field plaza with street-level retail, aimed at concerts, a Winter Classic and another All-Star Game, events the park hosted in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The financing is where the debate sharpens.

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Bill 26-844 would let the District issue up to $410 million in bonds to net roughly $380 million, with the gap covering financing costs. A dedicated ballpark fund, not the general taxing power, would repay them. The bill sets no required contribution from the Lerner family, which owns the team, and cost-sharing talks continue.

The District has already pledged about $515 million to Capital One Arena and roughly $1 billion to the Washington Commanders’ stadium at the old RFK site, and some residents have flagged budget strain. With a full Council vote possible as early as Dec. 1, the product on the field becomes part of the case.

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Whatever the Council decides, the baseball calendar keeps rolling.

Nationals look to match park plans with progress on the field

Fans weighing that price tag will judge the baseball first, and the Nationals gave them something in 2026.

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Under president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and manager Blake Butera, the club went 77-85, finished fourth in the NL East and improved by 11 wins, its best record since 2019.

The lineup carried the load, scoring 821 runs, a top-three mark. Shortstop CJ Abrams hit 33 homers, outfielder James Wood added 30, and infielder Nasim Nuñez swiped a franchise-record 49 bags.

A late-July slump triggered trade-deadline selloffs, with All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin and infielder Luis García Jr. moving on. The club answered by closing with five consecutive series wins, a sign the rebuild is gaining traction.

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Spring training opens Feb. 19 against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Florida. The earliest Opening Day in franchise history follows on March 25, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit Nationals Park, then the New York Mets for three games.

Whatever the Council decides, that young core and Toboni’s payroll flexibility will be tested in the same ballpark the team wants to rebuild.