Nationals Executive Admits Unethical Conduct as $14M Star Faces Retaliation

A hidden-camera sting operation has exposed what looks like active religious discrimination and alarming fan surveillance by the Washington Nationals’ front office.

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Released by James O’Keefe, the undercover video shows Sean Hudson, the Nationals’ Director of Community Relations. In the video, Hudson appears to admit that the team intentionally kept pitcher Trevor Williams out of promotional content. It was because of his Catholic faith.

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“Washington Nationals Director of Community Relations Admits on Hidden Camera to Active Religious Discrimination Against Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams, Surveillance of Nationals Fans’ Google History, and Segregated LGBTQ+ Corporate Meetings to an O’Keefe Undercover Journalist,” Guerilla journalist James O’Keefe wrote via his X handle.

The issue first came to light in 2023 when the Los Angeles Dodgers honored a group known as “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

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Although the group called itself a flagbearer of diversity, Williams decried their alleged use of Catholic religious imagery in their performances.

“Being a Major League Baseball player and my religion being mocked in the realm of Major League Baseball, it only made sense to stick up for my [faith],” Williams said.

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According to the sting video, the Nationals barred Williams from taking part in any social media activities since then.

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“One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams. He’s super Christian-Catholic, all these tattoos that mean a lot… The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns,” Hudson was heard saying in the video.

“He [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it.’ Because of that, we [Washington Nationals] don’t use him [Trevor Williams] on social [media]… Like, when they’re like, is a hot dog a sandwich? And like, the players come up, you know what I mean? Like, we [Nationals] don’t ask him [Trevor Williams].”

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But the Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it illegal for employers to punish workers for their religious beliefs. While we rarely see actual baseball players sue over this, MLB teams have faced similar lawsuits before.

In 2021, Former Kansas City Royals Senior Director of Ticket Sales Steve Shiffman sued the team, alleging religious and age discrimination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. Although in 2024, the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District ruled all the claims out because, reportedly, Shiffman couldn’t produce enough evidence, this time, everything is recorded on camera.

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This video has already prompted CatholicVote, an advocacy group, and lawmakers to demand an investigation by the Department of Justice. The DOJ has confirmed looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Nationals declined any accountability.

“The statements are not only factually incorrect, but do not reflect the views, opinions, or actions of the Washington Nationals.”

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With that said, the alleged unethical practice doesn’t end with the $14 million pitcher.

In the video, Hudson also claimed that fans coming to the stadium are tracked, and even their online privacy may be breached.

“If you ever come to a Nats game, there is someone on our team who is responsible for figuring out everything about you and assigning you to a bucket of people. If you’re accepting cookies, we’re getting a plethora of your Google history,” he noted.

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Per Hudson, the Nationals also allegedly conduct women-only and LGBTQ-only meetings.

“If you don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ population, you shouldn’t be at this specific meeting,” he added.

The Nationals are currently ranked third in the NL East with a 29-28 record. But this new controversy could attract a barrage of lawsuits and controversies, which could take a toll on their season. Already, their pitching staff is struggling, and these off-field noises will make it worse.

The Nationals’ pitching is steamed out

The Nats are currently ranked 1st in terms of total runs scored (306). But they are 26th in terms of ERA (4.64).

Free-agent signings like Zack Littell and Miles Mikolas have struggled to eat innings effectively, contributing to the rotation’s high ERAs. The continued struggle forced the team to make some uneasy moves.

Early this month, the Nationals signed Max Kranick for a one-year deal, while designating Jackson Rutledge for assignment to clear space. Rutledge was the 1st round pick for the Nationals from the 2019 draft, but failed to live up to expectations.

This year, he made only one appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven runs with two SOs from 1 inning.

This sums up the overall picture of the Nationals’ pitching in 2026.

Now, with the off-field controversies, the roster could face an even more intense challenge to its momentum. The alleged video already prompted a federal filing from the Catholic advocacy group CatholicVote. Seems like we will have to wait for some more statements and clarifications from the clubhouse.