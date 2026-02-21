NBC Sports Faces Backlash Over “Bad Decision” as Philadelphia Phillies Reporter Shares Emotional Message

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Aug 28, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA A fan looks on after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexRossx 20250828_KR_gx1_42

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s broadcast will not look the same this season. The on-air broadcast trio of the Philadelphia Phillies’ games will be missing their sideline reporter, much to the fans’ dismay.

Taryn Hatcher was part of the team that included play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and color analyst John Kruk. NBCSP reportedly eliminated the post of sideline reporter after the end of Taryn’s contract. Hatcher took to X to write an emotional goodbye message for fans.

“Cat’s out of the bag, so I’ll keep this short and sweet as possible. Sadly, I won’t be returning on Phillies coverage this season. At the conclusion of the 2025 season, I was told that my role on the sidelines at NBCSP was being eliminated moving forward. While the news was pretty heartbreaking, I have to acknowledge that it was a really fun run. I loved every second of it. I’m grateful for everyone who tuned in over the years, and for the wonderful people I’ve met along the way,” Hatcher penned on X.

Hatcher joined the NBCSP in 2018. Initially, she covered the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. She became a sideline reporter for the Phillies in 2023 and served in the same capacity until the NBCSP let her go.

The news of Taryn’s exit broke when the fans noticed her name was missing from NBCSP’s press release and coverage plan of the Phillies.

According to The Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe, NBC Sports Philadelphia did not renew Taryn’s contract, which came to an end in 2025. Furthermore, not only did the channel let Hatcher go, but NBCSP also eliminated the said role. Hence, fans will miss direct reporting from the Phillies dugout this season.

Fans can’t hold back the loss

After Taryn posted her goodbye message, fans poured into her comments section to express how much Hatcher would be missed. It was called a “bad decision” by them.

“Another bad off-season move by the Phils,” wrote a user. It’s evident that the Phillies’ offseason failed to satisfy the fans. After they lost Ranger Suarez, Matt Strahm, and failed to sign Bo Bichette in the offseason, the loss of the popular sideline reporter hits hard.

“Go back to the flyers I liked you more there,” suggested another fan. In her primary years, Hatcher reported for various sports teams including the ice-hockey team— the Philadelphia Flyers.

“This decision rivals the 9th inning playoff bunt,” wrote a fan on X. This post clearly showcases how much the Phillies fans adore Hatcher, considering they compared her exit to that 9 inning playoff bunt.

In October last season, the Phillies were down 4-1 to the LA Dodgers in Game 2. At that point, they decided “sacrifice bunt” was the play and Nick Castellanos was thrown out. Ultimately, the Phillies lost the game.

But Hatcher’s departure was not limited to the fans writing goodbye messages; some even expressed themselves with illustrations. A fan took a swipe at NBC Sports by posting a cartoon of the imagined NBC meeting where they discarded Taryn, the reporter “everyone loves.”

The Phillies will be playing 30 Spring Training games, out of which NBC Sports Philadelphia will show 16.