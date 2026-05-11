“Need to Be Better” – Carlos Rodon Expresses Regret After Below-Par Yankees Return

Carlos Rodón’s highly anticipated return didn’t turn out to be what the Yankees hoped for. They were hoping to recover from the recent slide, but the left-hander’s struggle spoiled his season debut and helped extend New York’s recent slump in a 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

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“Obviously, [I] need to be better in the aspect of attacking the zone and getting ahead quick. Some stuff to work on,” Rodón said after he allowed 5 walks and 3 earned runs.

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Rodón underwent left elbow surgery in October 2025. The process removed his loose bodies and shaved down a bone spur. After the recovery, he spent April in minor league rehab and was able to throw 83 pitches in his last game before joining the active roster.

The Yankees had him start against the Brewers in their last road game in Milwaukee, where he managed a 6.23 ERA over 4.1 innings. Rodón was able to keep the Brewers scoreless for the first 3 innings, but his lack of command proved to be expensive in the 4th.

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Out of the 5 walks, 2 came in the beginning of the fourth inning when he delivered 8 back-to-back balls to William Contreras and Gary Sánchez. The 33-year-old then delivered an HBP to Andrew Vaughn. By this point, the Yankees were leading 2-0, and Luis Rengifo came to the plate with bases loaded.

Although the Yankees had Contreras out reaching home, Garrett Mitchell stepped in with 3 runners again. Rodón ultimately completed the inning with the pinstripes trailing 2-3 at the American Family Field.

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He was finally replaced in the 5th, leaving 2 baserunners. Luckily, reliever Jake Bird didn’t allow further damage. Rodón allowed only 2 hits, recording 4 Ks, but his 3-run inning already did the damage as the Yankees lost the game 3-4.

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“Just a little quick in the delivery, a little forward as I’m releasing the ball, so trying to make the adjustment and pour it in [the strike zone],” Rodón added. “Obviously, that didn’t work. Just got to be better.”

Carlos regretted the subpar outing as he had only 42 strikes out of 78 pitches. And the bad command hurt more because the Yankees didn’t just lose the game, they suffered a series sweep. Obviously, it’s not all on Rodón since the team had already lost 2 earlier. But the fact that it made them lose the top spot in the AL East with 26-15 definitely stings.

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Notably, this was the second series sweep defeat for the Yankees. The first was also a road series earlier in April. And it came from the Tampa Bay Rays, the ones that just dethroned them despite having the same number of wins.

Carlos Rodón seemed remorseful as he said, “None of that happens if I get ahead and get guys out.” But manager Aaron Boone still keeps his faith in the veteran player and extracted some good from his first start of the season.

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Yankees hopeful despite Rodón’s shaky return

“I thought overall his stuff was good,” was the manager Boone’s first response when he was asked about Rodón’s performance on Sunday.

He further added, “His fastball ticked up, being up here. I thought he had a really good changeup and some good sliders to get some swing-and-miss.”

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Apparently, his fastball averaged 95.7 mph on May 10. That is quite an improvement from his last season’s 94.1 mph. But Rodón admitted that velocity alone couldn’t do the job.

“Velo’s great, but when I’m not commanding the zone, it really doesn’t matter how hard I’m throwing — when you’re spraying it,” he said after the game.

But it is indeed a great thing for the Yankees that he is getting a good mix of fastballs, sliders, and changeups. This is exactly what makes Boone so confident about his improving swing-and-miss pitches. But that is not the only reason.

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Gerrit Cole is still on rehab, and the Yankees are in dire need of a dependable frontline arm. New York has been forced to go through several changes in the roster in recent times. And with the latest slip in positioning, there is a lot of urgency for the franchise. If Carlos Rodón can improve his command, the Yankees might see an overall improvement.