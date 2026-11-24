Steve Cohen, the New York Mets owner, signed the largest pitching contract in baseball history, a nine-year, $450 million deal for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Mets have $1.68 billion tied up in four stars, yet a rotation that posted a 4.47 ERA last season still needs reinforcements around its new ace.

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“They’re also going to need, and this is probably the biggest need, at least one more starter,” Ken Rosenthal, veteran MLB insider, said on Foul Territory while assessing the Skubal signing. “They are still short in the rotation beyond those top three I mentioned, Skubal, McLean, Scott, and they’re going to need some more stability there. So for all the money that Steve Cohen has spent, he’s going to need to spend more.”

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The numbers back him up. Mets starters ranked just 22nd in MLB in innings pitched with 791 and used 17 different arms during a 74-88 finish. Outside rookie starter Nolan McLean, who logged a 3.16 ERA, right-hander Christian Scott averaged only 4.78 innings per start after Tommy John surgery, and left-hander Zac Thornton made just 15 starts.

Those holes also explain why Rosenthal turned to Cohen’s timeline next.

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“We are entering year seven of his ownership, year seven,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory while recalling Cohen’s November 2020 promise of a title within three to five years. “So clearly, as we’ve seen with Soto, with Lindor, and now with Skubal, Cohen is desperate to get this team back to the World Series and to win the first World Series since 1986.”

Cohen’s urgency shows up in the ledger. He gave outfielder Juan Soto $765 million over 15 years; shortstop Francisco Lindor and infielder Bo Bichette also carry long-term deals, pushing the projected 2027 luxury-tax payroll past $350 million. Even so, the Mets landed in last place in the NL East in 2026, the worst finish of the Cohen era.

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That spending has not fixed a rotation problem that goes back years. The Mets lacked a true ace after right-hander Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers following 2022, and Tarik Skubal is arguably the first pitcher to fill that role in four seasons. Right-hander Kodai Senga slid to the bullpen after a 7.34 ERA in eight starts in 2026, and right-hander Tylor Megill missed that entire season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

That gap between spending and results shows up in Cohen’s timeline. His three-to-five-year window covered 2021 through 2025, and the Mets missed October twice, reaching only a Wild Card exit in 2022 and an NLCS run in 2024. They sit at 499-473 across six seasons despite about $2.2 billion in payroll and tax.

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Spending alone has not settled the rotation. One familiar arm keeps coming up as a natural fix, and the reasons for that are laid out below, along with the other options on the market.

Why Clay Holmes makes sense as a Mets reunion

If the Mets want stability without a blockbuster, the answer may be familiar. Clay Holmes, a right-hander, elected free agency on November 2 after declining his $12 million player option for 2027. A reunion would bring back a trusted arm.

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Holmes impressed after the Mets signed him before 2025 and moved him from reliever to starter. He went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts that year, then posted a 2.39 ERA with a 2.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine starts in 2026.

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A leg injury sidelined him from mid-May until the August deadline, when the Chicago Cubs acquired him. He made nine starts for them, finishing 2026 with a 3.29 ERA, a 6-8 record and 78 strikeouts across 101 1/3 innings over 18 starts.

Other options exist too. Michael King, a 32-year-old right-hander, posted a 3.15 ERA with the San Diego Padres, while left-hander Trevor Rogers logged a 2.89 ERA over his final 20 starts for the Baltimore Orioles.

With the clock ticking toward December 1, the Mets must now turn Cohen’s spending into a deeper rotation. Skubal gives them an ace, but the next starter they add could decide whether the 2027 results finally match the payroll.