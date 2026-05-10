“Needs to Be Suspended” – Furious Fans Turn On MLB Umpire After Orioles Coach Faces Tough Decision

The 2026 season started with a bunch of proceedings against the umpires. MLB introduced ABS this year, and that made the umpires’ scope of error zero. Every wrong call is getting detected in the stadium jumbotrons, followed by fans booing.

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Moreover, controversy was created when the umpire failed to notice Dalton Rushing‘s timeout call recently. And the latest Orioles-A’s game proved that umpires and controversy will go hand-in-hand this year in MLB.

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“This is the second time today HP umpire Carlos Torres has denied an ABS challenge. Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers tapped his mask after Orioles’ Taylor Ward walked in the 1st, but there was no review granted,” MLB insider Matt Weyrich shared via X.

We have already seen a few cases where an umpire’s call was overturned, but the umpires missing a review call from the players two times in a single game? Probably MLB faced this for the first time.

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The first incident happened in the first inning. The A’s Luis Severino started the game on Sunday. In his third strike, Severino’s nasty sinker took a little turn and went to the catcher’s gloves, touching the strike zone’s borderline. Home plate umpire Carlos Torres called it a ball, and Ward started to walk to first base. However, if we check the footage closely, it shows that just as Torres called it a ball, the A’s catcher Shea Langeliers tapped his helmet.

Langeliers stood still in shock, and the A’s manager was making some expressions from the dugout. Nothing changed except a strike. “Shea Langeliers tried to challenge, and Carlos Torres didn’t grant it because it didn’t happen immediately.” MLB’s broadcasting booth was also left in surprise.

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The drama doesn’t end here. Another umpiring blunder caught the eye in the 5th inning. Same story as above, but this time the Orioles were at the receiving end.

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The Orioles’ catcher, Samuel Basallo, called for a review involving a ball call, but he was denied. Why? Basallo called for a review without throwing the ball around the horn. The decision clearly didn’t sit properly with the Orioles front office. Manager Craig Albernaz and infield coach Miguel Cairo went straight to the home plate umpire, but in no time, home plate umpire Carlos Torres ejected both the Orioles’ coach and manager.

In both cases, the umpire didn’t approve a review call. But despite not approving an ABS review, Oriole Park’s jumbotrone showed how the A’s catcher was right in calling for a review. Fans got to know and trust the online users when someone is to be called out.

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MLB fans called out the umpires

How could MLB continue with Carlos Torres despite his repeated blunders? Fans wonder. “Ump needs to be suspended. Why do these guys think anyone cares about them? They’re as important to the game as the foul pole,” one fan said. “Looks like the ump needs some time off,” another added.

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MLB’s official rule states that players must trigger a challenge immediately. If they do not alert the umpire to a potential challenge within roughly 15 seconds of the call, the request will be denied. In both cases, we wonder if Langeliers and Basallo made a timely call. So, if the umpires here maintained the clock, they are right, but if not, then fans could demand a suspension.

Still, the MLB is unlikely to take action against the umpire.

A few fans took a more drastic approach. “Fire the umpire on the spot,” one user remarked. “Orioles and Athletics need to report him to the League office,” another added.

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MLB has several examples where it took corrective actions against the umpires. For instance, following years of historically low accuracy rankings, including in 2023, Hernandez reached a financial settlement to retire immediately in May 2024 after a 30-year career. Moreover, umpire Bob Davidson was suspended for one game for his conduct during a game, which included arguing with players.

Examples are there, but in this case, it all comes down to how the umpires managed the 15-sec deadline. If yes, then nothing from MLB’s POV. “Ump show,” one fan added.

The strike call in the first inning could have helped the A’s to complete the Orioles’ inning faster. Call it an umpire show, MLB is still officiated by human umpires. ABS brings accuracy, but when it comes to a diamond, an umpire is the face who runs the place.