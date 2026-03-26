Netflix Faces Heavy Backlash for Ruining Opening Day With Multiple Broadcast Blunders

Netflix has officially ruined one of the biggest 2026 MLB events for the fans. There was a lot of buzz around Opening Day being aired on the streaming platform. But blunders started even before the first pitch, resulting in people missing not just action but history. Fans didn’t wait for the game to end to start bashing Netflix.

“Showing a mid-game interview instead of the first-ever ABS challenge in Major League history. Shoutout Netflix, worst in the game,” a user highlighted one of the biggest letdowns of the March 25 game.

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The Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System has been the center of many discussions during the 2026 Spring training. And people were eagerly waiting to see how it would play out in its inaugural MLB season. Unfortunately, Netflix botched the first-ever ABS experience for the online viewers.

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The Yankees’ shortstop Jose Caballero faced a throw from Giants’ starter Logan Webb in the fourth inning. The pitch was called a strike, and Caballero tapped his helmet for a challenge.

Netflix immediately moved on to the Giants’ manager, Tony Vitello, for a quick interview. By the time the interviewer was done, the officials had already given their verdict. While people were supposed to watch Hawk-Eye in action for the first time in the regular season, the screen only showed Vitello. They missed the part where the pitch touched the automated zone, as the umpire’s original strike call was upheld, the New York Post reported.

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Imagine you are in a sports bar with the game on Netflix. And you mostly rely on the visuals due to all the noise around you. You see the hitter tap his helmet, and the camera shifts to the in-game manager for a quick chat. Finally, you see 0-1 when it returns to the diamond, missing the actual action. It doesn’t take much more to instigate fan frustration.

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But that was not the only blunder of Opening Day. Netflix had a long pre-game show. While it included prominent names like Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols, they couldn’t finish it in time, pushing the start back almost 20 minutes as the game started at 8:25 ET instead of 8:05.

As if that was not enough, they couldn’t switch to the right camera in time. The online viewers missed the very first pitch of the game. What followed was even worse. The early part of the game seemed to be a bit cloudy. But the issue wasn’t the atmosphere; it was the center-field camera. Bad color grading and poor contrast gave the streamers a washed-out experience.

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Imago San Francisco Giants starting pitche rLogan Webb throws to the New York Yankees to start the 2026 baseball season at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SXP2026032508 TERRYxSCHMITT

People also complained about the Adobe ad glow behind the batters, which made it difficult for the viewers. But the most complaints came from the mid-game interviews. People found them mostly unnecessary and failing to capture the real essence of the game.

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Excessive self-promotion was also a big issue for many. They stated how Netflix turned the pre-game into an infomercial. It was a waste of time for people who wanted nothing but baseball. Netflix included its own properties in the broadcast. For many, it felt less like a baseball broadcast and more like a promotion of its own content.

The people who tried to watch the game despite these gaffes were irritated with the score bug. While the team logos and score were presented in bold, colorful fonts, the names of the batter and pitcher were almost indecipherable. And they didn’t have the score bug up for the entire game. As if Netflix was intentionally trying to poke the fans.

All these blunders have infuriated the fans, and it is not a good sign for the otherwise successful streaming service.

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Netflix is one of the most popular platforms to stream movies and web series. They also worked on sports documentaries. But 2024 was the year they aggressively acquired live sports broadcasting rights. Netflix tasted blood through 60 million household viewership of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match in November 2024.

Riding high on confidence through success in the NFL and WWE, they made a three-year, $50 million annual deal with MLB. However, they will broadcast a few specific events and not the entire season.

For now, the list includes the ‘successfully failed’ MLB Opening Day, the Home Run Derby on July 13, and the Field of Dreams on August 13. However, their recent array of mistakes doesn’t give much hope to baseball fans.

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While some people have pointed out that the overall game was watchable, the number of issues is just too much. So many fans have accused Netflix of ruining some of the biggest MLB moments.

Viewers tear into Netflix for chaotic Opening Day fiasco

“I wanted to watch baseball, not all this other garbage. I immediately turned it off,” wrote one fan.

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It’s not like people were expecting a nail-biting game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. And it was a 7-0 washout for New York. But the way Netflix almost made errors in every single part made it unbearable for baseball diehards.

“How can you not be done with all your ads and intros in time to actually cover the first pitch? Oh, @netflixsports … what a fail!” another comment read.

Missing key moments is obviously disturbing, but nothing hurts more than missing the very first pitch of the Opening Day. It’s not a technical issue, as fans see it as a lack of dedication to the sport.

“Someone wanna tell @Netflix their most important camera angle is foggy? Tysm,” one fan pointed out the glaring issue with the center-field camera.

Another user took a jab at the streaming platform, saying, “Can anyone read the microprint pitcher/batter names???”

Baseball isn’t just about the score. Fans want to know who walked to the next base, even if it doesn’t translate to a run. They want to experience who made the hitter swing and miss. Watching the pitch thrown at 3-2 is always interesting, irrespective of the overall score.

“In game anything that isn’t direct play by play or analysis of the game taking place in front of you has been IDIOTIC from day one. STOP,” a user shouted in block letters.

In all honesty, fans don’t care about ‘who said what’ unless it is connected to the game. Following the action is always more important than listening to the sideline reporters.

Netflix might have tried to make Opening Day memorable for the fans, but they have tried too hard. They added so many additional factors in an attempt to make it special while messing up the most basic parts. Although this has not been a fruitful day for Netflix, they are expected to return stronger for the next MLB event.