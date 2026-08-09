Netflix, MLB Studios Team Up as Yankees’ Storied History Gets Drama Series Exploring Multiple Eras of the Team

$260 million. That’s the estimated subscriber revenue generated globally by Netflix (as per Parrot Analytics), and it has all to do with the sports documentaries they put out. The streaming giant employs a basic formula to hook its viewers by using unique storytelling, where not just the athletes in the game are shown, but the individuals as well. It’s the behind-the-scenes look that keeps viewers hooked. And after having enjoyed much success with Formula 1’s Drive to Survive and golf’s Full Swing, they are tapping into America’s favorite pastime.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Netflix is expanding its interest in Major League Baseball — but this time on the scripted drama side. The streamer is developing an untitled drama series about the storied New York Yankees baseball team. MLB Studios, Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films and writer/director/producer Josh Wakely are on board,” Michael Schneider of Variety wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already having delivered masterpieces in Beat Bugs and Motown Magic, the reports suggest that it was Wakely who secured the rights from MLB. And when you pair it with Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films, which already has a long-standing creative partnership with Netflix, what fans can expect is nothing but thorough coverage.

While not much is known about the project as of now, Schneider wrote that “the series will take on ‘one of the most decorated franchises in American sports’ and take place across the team’s several eras.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though which eras of the Yankees the streaming giant will focus on is not yet known, there sure are plenty of choices. The Bronx Bombers have 27 World Series titles, with their most recent championship coming in 2009. The Yankees also boast solid Baseball Hall of Fame representation with 52 players and 11 managers. What is more, they have had players like Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, and Mickey Mantle rank among the notable figures connected to that history.

This announcement comes after Netflix has already shown a growing interest in MLB. Take just this year, for example. They hosted the first-ever Home Run Derby and drew in a staggering 5.3 million viewers. Interestingly, this is the youngest Home Run Derby audience since 2014, with a median viewer age of 44.3 years old. But wait, there’s more.

ADVERTISEMENT

This also happens to be the event’s best ratings among groups aged 18-34 and 18-49 since 2021.

Netflix and MLB joined hands earlier this year with the Opening Night Game on March 25. The streaming giant is set to broadcast a few select MLB games over the course of the coming three seasons. Next on the card for this season is the MLB at Field of Dreams, which is set to be streamed live on August 13. Beyond this, Netflix also streamed all 47 games of the 2026 World Baseball Classic for members in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even previously, MLB Studios and Netflix have collaborated on several baseball-focused projects like The Turnaround, The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox, and The Clubhouse.

MLB Studios expanded its entertainment collaborations in 2025 by playing a major role in the production of Ballgame, an episode of the popular sitcom Abbott Elementary. The episode, centered around Kyle Schwarber, became the most-watched and highest-rated installment of the show’s fifth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While that’s that, this update has left viewers wondering which storylines Netflix will pick for its Yankees venture.

What can Netflix explore from



The Last Dance and Earnhardt are some of the sports documentaries that show us that there is not only an appetite for such content, but that it is well-received as well. In fact, The Last Dance was watched by 23.8 million users outside the U.S. in its first four weeks. With this new series, Netflix would be looking to tap into a similar domain in baseball, which has largely not yet been explored by sports documentaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, which eras might they cover? Let’s see.

To start, one could be the Babe Ruth era. What is probably one of the most talked-about trades in baseball history, which saw Ruth go from the Boston Red Sox to the Yankees only to deliver an absolute stunner of performances, is bound to make one hell of a storyline. While the Yankees got the better end of the deal, Red Sox fans all around have not left any chance to bash Harry Frazee for agreeing to such a trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once with the Yankees in the 1920 season, Ruth helped them capture seven pennants and four World Series titles. One of his strongest seasons came in 1921, when he surpassed a then-record 59 home runs, drove in 171 RBIs, scored 177 runs, batted .376, and posted an unheard-of .846 slugging percentage. That was just one part of his dominance. Then came the 1927 team, which is still considered one of the strongest Yankees teams.

Another chapter they can take from the Yankees’ storied history is their 1977 and 1978 World Series runs. Their 1977 championship came after a 15-year drought, with Reggie Jackson hitting three home runs in Game 6 to defeat the Dodgers. The following season, though, the Yankees were far from their usual dominant selves and found themselves in a 14-game hole. However, when the one-game playoff against their archrivals came around, they won it on Bucky Dent’s three-run homer.

These ought to make for one hell of a gripping watch.