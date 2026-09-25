“Never Been Done”: White Sox Fans’ Rally Behind Team as They Clinch Playoff Berth After 5 Years

Munetaka Murakami opened 100 champagne bottles to celebrate the comeback of the Chicago White Sox after being the ‘worst team ever’ in 2024 and facing 102 losses in 2025. Their good-time scale reached 100, per Murakami, following their 3 consecutive 100-loss years, and then finally clinching a playoff berth by defeating the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Thursday. CHSN reporter for the White Sox, Brooke Fletcher, captured those moments on camera.

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An impromptu conga line right behind Tristan Peters, as he assured they are not going to stop and are planning on going deep, Sam Antonacci affirming to get back in the game after cherishing the moment a little bit, while asking Brooke to keep her eyes closed because of the continuous beer shower, and Mune being Mune, having the time of his life, doing the Munerori Kawasaki bit – “I am Japaneseeeeeee!” Fans are over the moon.

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White Sox fan DanLeeInIN posted: “Today, we celebrate on the South Side! Not a perfect team by any stretch, but they did something that has never been done. Congrats @whitesox.”

The Chicago White Sox are back in October after making the postseason in 2021, making this their first playoff berth in five calendar years, becoming the first team to reach the playoffs after 100+ losses in back-to-back years. That only reminded us of what catcher Edgar Quero said to MLB.com months before the 2025 season.

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The team would improve because of its collective youth energy, even after going through 121 losses. The average age of the team is 26 this season. And the hunger is real.

Assistant GM Jin Wong noted that the White Sox play as a team, for the team, for the name that represents their jerseys, and not just for themselves.

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On Thursday afternoon, Chicago scored three runs in each of the first two innings and took control. Kyle Teel added a fourth-inning homer, while David Sandlin allowed one run through six.

This was a historic night for the South Side of Chicago, especially since no team has ever made a turnaround like this.

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The White Sox lost 101 games in 2023 before setting a modern-era record with 121 losses in 2024. That streak continued in 2025. After those results, the White Sox fans wanted a season where the team showed improvement, and they have finally stepped up.

Miguel Vargas, Murakami, and Colson Montgomery have each passed 30 home runs this season. Tristan Peters, who was playing for the Savannah Bananas, came to the White Sox and became an All-Star. Even with the White Sox bullpen being one of the most overworked, they were able to get those wins.

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Ranking 8th in terms of ERA (3.70), the bullpen has totaled 40 saves this season, per Screwball. The 2026 White Sox as a team have a 57.1% save percentage, with 30 blown saves.

The most impressive part is what the expectations were from the team before the season started.

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ESPN reported that they expected the White Sox to end the season with a 61-101 record and a 4th consecutive 100-loss season. FanGraphs also predicted that the White Sox were going to have a losing season and finish with a 67-95 record.

But now, the White Sox sit 2nd in the AL Central with an 82-77 record.

Reaching the postseason after 3 consecutive 100-loss seasons is the biggest turnaround since the Royals, who went from 106 losses in 2024 to 76 losses in 2025. A 30-win improvement.

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ESPN’s David Schoenfield gave Chicago an A for its regular-season performance so far. But that grade could be changing real soon, if the White Sox finish on top.

After that win against the Royals, the White Sox are just one game behind the division leaders, the Cleveland Guardians. With their last series against the Colorado Rockies, they will hope to finish by winning the division and will not have to face a Wild Card round.

After the win, manager Will Venable motivated his team, mentioning they kept their words and made it to the playoffs in a special, while reminding this is not the end, as the “division is very much in play here.”

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But before locking it back in tomorrow, they focused on “popping bottles” in the clubhouse.

The division would be the icing on the cake for the fans who waited and never thought this would happen in a decade.

White Sox fans take over social media after clinching a postseason spot

In a gap of two minutes both Chicago teams clinched their playoff berth, and thousands of fans celebrated the moment across living rooms, offices, and bars from Mount Greenwood to Edison Park. While the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 win over Miami Marlins was special, the White Sox nation is over the moon because of obvious reasons.

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Through social media, they are reminding everyone why this postseason spot means so much to them.

One commented, “White Sox fans deserve this 1000 times over.” And a rival fan supported this.

“As a Twins fan, all I can say is congratulations, and enjoy the postseason. Must be exciting after going through the last few seasons the Sox had.”

It is hard to get over the fact that this is the first time in 5 years that the White Sox have had a winning season. To add more value to this historic day, their homegrown talent has played a major role.

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Braden Montgomery and Colson Montgomery have been key to the win at a very young age.

In his first year, Braden has played 90 games while hitting 6 homers with an average of .222. Colson, on the other hand, played his 2nd season and hit 31 homers.

Another fan added, “Hell of an accomplishment for an organization that lost 121 games just a couple of years ago! Celebrate @whitesox!… You deserve it! Congrats!”

And all this was possible because during those losing seasons, the White Sox rebuilt.

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After finishing with 121 losses in 2024, GM Chris Getz made sure to rebuild the team around top prospects and long-term moves. The biggest example came when Chicago traded Garrett Crochet to Boston for Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez.

All the long-term moves are also paying off.

Miguel Vargas came to Chicago from the Dodgers back in 2024. In 2026, he has hit 33 homers with an average of .252. He, along wth Meidroth and Braden Montgomery, has become a major part of that offense.

And this has given the fans a reason to say, “We finally clinched a playoff spot! But we still have a shot at the division! Let’s go, the White Sox!”

Chicago is enjoying a beautiful baseball bounty for the first time since 2020 when both MLB team made it to the postseason. Now, they are probably having an improbable dream of their first crosstown World Series since 1906.