“Never Gonna Be Enough” – Craig Counsell Details Cubs’ Offensive Struggles After Shutout Loss to Reds

The Chicago Cubs’ series opener right before the All-Star break was not off to a good start. In fact, the last time they faced the Cincinnati Reds this season, the Cubs were riding a 10-game winning streak and swept them in a four-game series. Since then, the tables have turned, especially with extensive pitching injuries plaguing Chicago. As the Cubs’ lineup struggled once again, manager Craig Counsell called out his players over their latest shortcomings.

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“We didn’t take very many good swings,” Counsell said postgame, as per Marquee Sports Network. “I think we probably hit four balls hard tonight, five base runners in total in the night. So that’s never gonna be enough.”

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Facing Hunter Greene during their 4-0 loss, the Cubs’ offense failed to make an impact at the plate. They managed just three hits over the seven innings Greene pitched. The Reds’ bullpen was equally impressive, keeping the Cubs scoreless for the entire game. Additionally, two homers from the Reds’ side by Elly de la Cruz and JJ Bleday stood out as well.

The Cubs fell to 52-42 and are currently in second place in the NL Central. Amidst this, Counsell also spoke about Shota Imanaga’s start.

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“Shota pitched very well, but I think 100-plus pitches over five innings, giving up one run, it’s almost hard to do,” Counsell said on Marquee Sports Network. “But credit to them for really extending at-bats and not giving in to him. He had an inning where he gets the first two hitters out, and he still throws 15 pitches that inning. So they made it tough on him to get a quick inning, and that obviously limited his length.”

Though Shota Imanaga gave up only one run against the Reds, it was not a smooth outing. In his 5 innings, he allowed 7 hits. The Reds managed at least one hit in every inning Shota Imanaga pitched. Aside from a home run by Elly De La Cruz, the Japanese left-hander escaped without allowing any other runs. However, he struggled to get through innings efficiently, as the Reds consistently extended his pitch count, prompting Craig Counsell to pull him after five innings.

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In those five innings, Imanaga threw 102 pitches, of which 74 were strikes. Friday marked his 19th start of the season, which is the most on his team. Not just that, his 108 innings also sit at the top of the Cubs’ staff as well. With several key starters sidelined by injuries, Imanaga has anchored the Cubs’ rotation alongside Edward Cabrera and Colin Rea. He holds a 5-8 record with a 4.17 ERA.

There is no denying that their game against the Reds reeked of struggle. So, if the Cubs want to maintain their playoff spot, they need to start winning games soon.