One doesn’t even need to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup to understand the buzz surrounding Lionel Messi. From the 17-year-old who made his debut for FC Barcelona to the man who led Argentina to its first World Cup title since 1986 in 2022, he has come a long way. With rumors swirling that this could be his final World Cup and Argentina having reached the semifinals, another title is well within reach. That’s exactly the dilemma Pete Crow-Armstrong faced when asked to pick a winner for the semifinal.

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“You never want to see Messi eliminated from anything,” PCA said, per FOX Sports on X. “He is one of the best athletes ever and just a joy to watch. I gotta see, I gotta see England do it. I love what Bellingham is doing. Harry Kane is still leading that squad. So I think England can do it.”

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Argentina, led by Messi, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also bagged the Golden Ball as FIFA’s best player of the tournament, with 7 goals and 3 assists. Fast forward four years, and this time Messi has already become the all-time highest goal scorer in the World Cup with 21 goals. “La Albiceleste” is the hot favorite to defend its championship.

On the other hand, Jude Bellingham, the attacking midfielder from Real Madrid, has already netted 6 goals this season. And Harry Kane, the number 9 from Bayern Munich, has the same number. And just within a few hours, the two teams will face each other at the Atlanta Stadium. If history is anything to go by, viewers are in for an exciting game.

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So far, the two teams have faced each other five times, with England holding the edge with three wins. Argentina has won just once, while one of their meetings ended in a draw.

Notably, European football, known as soccer, isn’t as popular in the USA as in Latin America or Europe, but the scenario is quietly changing. Major League Soccer, according to the official website, saw an average attendance of over twenty-two thousand in the regular season. They are gradually getting into the competition with the Big 4 leagues.

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Moreover, the United States, alongside Mexico and Canada, is co-hosting the prestigious tournament, and the fact that Messi led Inter Miami to the MLS Cup last year has played a significant role in boosting both his popularity and the sport’s popularity in the country.

That’s why it’s being talked about everywhere, even at the All-Star Game.

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Citizens Bank Park was filled with passionate fans cheering for their favorite stars. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia crowd suffered another disappointment as the NL fell 0-4 to the AL. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s single did little to help the National League mount a comeback.

Just last night, the Phillies fans saw Bryce Harper surrender in Round 1 of the HR Derby, and despite their warmest welcome (surely you knew how that was) to the non-Phillies players, Jordan Walker stole the show. He defeated Kyle Schwarber in the final.

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Moreover, the other semifinal between Spain and France was one of the most exciting games of the tournament. Spain defeated France 2-0 to advance to the final, where the winner of the Argentina vs. England semifinal will face Spain. Whether Pete Crow-Armstrong’s prediction matches the actual result remains to be seen.