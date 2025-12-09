New York Blasts Brian Cashman As Yankees President Refuses To Admit Flaws Despite 2025 Letdown

Brian Cashman being overly confident in the Yankees isn’t even surprising at this point. His talented core won 94 games this season and was brutally knocked out in the American League Division Series by the Toronto Blue Jays. Yet, as Cashman sees it, the roster needs no major overhaul.

Brian Cashman kicked off the MLB Winter Meetings by saying the front office is still ready to make moves if the right deals come along. However, he also dismissed the notion that the Yankees’ roster needs a revamp.

“We’re certainly open-minded. I think, first and foremost, let’s start with the premise that we have good players on this roster. We have outstanding players on this roster, and we are covered in most areas that you need to be covered.” Cashman said.

And fans agree to disagree right there. Injuries to key arms like Carlos Rodón and the uncertain return date for Gerrit Cole after Tommy John surgery left the Yankees’ rotation far weaker than they hoped entering the postseason.

The Yankees were fine in April and May. But by July, they were playing some of the worst baseball in the league. Many of their relievers had 4 or more blown saves, despite the team being one of the highest-scoring in MLB.

Offensively, though, the Yankees did decently. They led the league in both runs and home runs. However, the lack of reliable right-handed depth showed the Yankees have a lot to do in the off-season.

“I acknowledge that we are left-handed dominant throughout our lineup…so to get more choices for our manager would be a great thing for us to do.” He said.

Cashman isn’t entirely wrong. The Yankees have plenty of left-handed bats. From Austin Wells to Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ryan McMahon, and Trent Grisham—all swing from the left side.

They do have star right-handed hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. However, others like Jasson Domínguez aren’t quite at that level yet.

So clearly, when Brian Cashman was reluctant to accept any of these issues, he was bound for a backlash from Yankees faithful.

Brian Cashman faces fierce backlash from Yankees nation

The Yankees’ bullpen was a real problem in 2025. They concluded the season with a 4.37 ERA, and that’s the 23rd-best mark in the league. Despite all the woes, when Cashman sounded so confident about the 2026 campaign, fans said, “Apparently, Brian didn’t watch our relief pitchers this past season.” Well, adding Edwin Díaz would instantly change a lot for the Yankees. He posted a dominant 1.63 ERA across 62 games last season. That kind of production would be a massive boost to the group.

Brian Cashman’s reluctance was almost unbelievable to some fans. “The way the team is headed, we’ll be sellers at the deadline.” A fan noted. Fans think that if the Yankees stick with the same roster and make no splashes this offseason, they may have no choice but to trade away players at the next deadline.

The Yankees were slumping so bad that they were outscored 23-8 early in the ALDS series by the Blue Jays. “Team got absolutely embarrassed by Toronto…. And they don’t think they have much work. Arrogance at its best.”

Another fan noted, “You have a big hole at shortstop, and it’s time just to accept it.” The shortstop position is still up in the air for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe’s injury, paired with his struggles at the hot corner, has left the team weighing its options. For now, Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera are expected to battle for the spot until Volpe is healthy enough to return.

Another fan noted. “With Cashman saying we don’t have much work to do this year, it tells the story that no big names are coming.” Yankees fans might be bracing for the worst after 2025, but the truth is, no one knows what moves Brian Cashman will make to reshape the team for 2026.