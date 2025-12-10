New York Loses Faith in Mets as David Stearns Bets Big on Struggling $51M Pitcher After Edwin Díaz Miss – “What a Clown Show”

Even after the Mets shelled out $51 million for the struggling Yankees closer Devin Williams, many fans assumed that meant he’d settle into a setup-man role behind Edwin Díaz. However, we are sure that even the biggest believers among Mets fans never insisted Williams was going to be their new elite closer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, after weeks of free-agent drama, the Mets lost Díaz anyway, as he signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers. But for many Mets fans, the surprise wasn’t so much Díaz walking. Rather, it was David Stearns’ unwavering faith that Williams would slide right into the closer spot. So, you can imagine the chatter on social media now.

“Yeah, and we’re very comfortable with that. I’ve certainly seen Devin perform at a very high level for a long time. Have full confidence that he can be one of the best relievers in baseball. I think he’s very motivated to do that, and I’m looking forward to watching that,” SNY quoted Stearns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, there’s definitely a reason why Mets fans are scratching their heads over how Devin Williams ended up as the team’s best bet for closer. And to get there, you’ve got to go back to his days with the Brewers (back when David Stearns was running the club). Notably, Williams burst onto the scene as the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year.

But from that point, his career has had its fair share of struggles.

Reportedly, in 2024, he was tasked with closing out Game 3 of the wild-card series against the Mets. Guess what, he blew it, giving up four runs in the top of the ninth. Then this year with the Yankees, he made 67 appearances and posted a 4.79 ERA, with 90 SO and 18 saves in 62 innings pitched!

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, despite that track record, Stearns apparently believed Williams could step into the closer role for the Mets, replacing Edwin Díaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even more surprising for many is that Díaz, who posted a 1.63 ERA for the Mets this past year, ended up signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers, while the Mets committed $51 million over three years to Williams. That’s just an $18 million difference. And as per MLB’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets had even offered Díaz a three-year, $66 million deal. Still, they lost Díaz over roughly $3 million!

So now Mets fans are left wondering: how could a pitcher who struggled with the Yankees be considered a worthy replacement for Díaz and expected to fill his shoes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are losing out on the Mets’ chances in 2026

While Stearns is confident about getting Williams at his best next season, the Mets fans are certainly not that confident. One fan said, “Just like he was comfortable with Frankie Montas. What a clown show.” Another added, “Is it the same thing he saw in Frankie Montas???”

If you remember, Stearns was confident with Montas since he was signed last December. Result? He finished 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA in seven starts and has been sidelined with injuries since August 15. Recently, he was DFA’d by the Mets. Hence, fans are wondering if Williams would become the next Montas for the Mets.

However, is it Stearns’ preference for the Brewers players that comes into play? “His obsession with Milwaukee players is a bit weird,” one fan thinks. “Does he know he isn’t in Milwaukee anymore???” Another user commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Stearns’ stint with the Brewers was a successful venture. He made the team secured 4 playoff appearances between 2018-2023. However, does that mean every player on the Brewers at the time was at their best? That, too, after Williams blew up a few late innings this year with the Yankees. Notably, in 2024, he secured a 1.25 ERA with the Brewers. In 2025, he secured a 6.28 ERA with the Yankees. Let’s see what’s in the cards now in 2026 with the Mets.

“Seeing someone perform in Milwaukee and expecting them to be the same in NYC is the issue with hiring an analytical dork. No data is telling you about that, but you know it plays a part,” added another. Sure, New York comes with its own pressure, be it the club’s legacy or the fans’ expectations. Williams couldn’t prove his effectiveness under that pressure this year. Hopefully, he will turn the tables next year with the Mets. At least Stearns believes so, despite the fans not being on the same page.