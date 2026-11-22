The New York Mets handing out an eight-year, $95 million contract extension to AJ Ewing signals a change in the franchise’s approach after losing homegrown stars has become an all-too-familiar offseason nightmare. From Jacob deGrom to Pete Alonso, the franchise has watched fan favorites slip away rather than commit the big money needed to keep them in Queens. But Ewing’s promising rookie campaign in 2026, comprising a .252 batting average, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 3.1 WAR in his debut season, may have made the Mets finally ready to turn the page on their frustrating tradition.

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“Center fielder A.J. Ewing and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension that includes a club option, sources tell ESPN. Less than a year after his debut, Ewing is locked up through the mid-2030s,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan quoted SNY’s Chelsea Janes.

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Offering the largest pre-arbitration contract in the franchise’s history comes at its own risk, especially if the player is a rookie. The Mets’ largest pre-arbitration extension so far was the six-year, $55 million deal David Wright signed in 2006. However, the Mets have their own reasons for being desperate here.

Ewing graded out as a standout defensive asset up the middle, generating 3.1 overall WAR in just 120 games despite a roughly league-average bat (97 OPS+). That’s a gold glove-caliber center fielder’s play. In addition, he broke the Mets’ franchise rookie record with 25 stolen bases in 33 attempts. Even if his offense plateaus, his speed and defense guarantee a high floor as an everyday contributor.

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At 21, Ewing would have hit free agency at 27, unusually young. So, buying out his arbitration years plus three (or four, with the club option) free-agent years locks down his prime athletic years through age 30 or 31.

The Mets’ risk is further reduced as Ewing proved his adaptability. After a strong start and a deep midsummer slump, Ewing made key adjustments to post an .879 OPS over his final 25 games, finishing ninth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

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Finally, the deal gives the Mets cost certainty. Ewing’s contract carries an average annual value of $11.875 million. While that raises his immediate cost in 2027 compared to the league minimum, it protects the Mets from massive arbitration raises and free-agent bidding wars later in his prime. For a big-market club coming off a disappointing 74–88 last-place finish despite a record $358 million payroll, an $11.9 million annual commitment is a minor financial risk if he underperforms, and a massive bargain if he develops into a 20-home-run, 20-steal All-Star.

The Mets are surely not expecting him to be another Pete Crow-Armstrong, but a 20-20 season would justify that price tag. Locking in Ewing ensures New York’s entire starting outfield, Ewing in center, NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Carson Benge in right, and Juan Soto in left, remains under team control together through at least 2031.

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Now, the desperation showcased by the Mets for AJ Ewing could have saved Alonso and deGrom from leaving New York.

The Mets finally seem to have learned from their mistakes

A long-term deal and a few upward in terms of amount would have saved Pete Alonso from leaving New York. Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns refused to go beyond three years, never even making a formal offer as bidding climbed. Alonso eventually signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles covering his ages 31–35 seasons.

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Stearns prioritizes run prevention and athleticism and viewed a long-term commitment to an aging, right-handed first baseman as a poor allocation of resources. The Mets’ horrible 2026 season proved the strategy wrong.

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The same mistake was made back in 2022 also. Under then-GM Billy Eppler, the Mets were unwilling to match the Texas Rangers’ five-year, $185 million offer for a 34-year-old deGrom who had missed significant time with arm and shoulder injuries over the prior two seasons. He closed the deal with Texas without even giving New York a chance to counter.

Alonso’s 43-homer season in 2026 and deGrom’s 2.67 ERA in 2023 proved the Mets wrong. Ewing’s extension is their first sign of learning.