Mets Clubhouse Rot Deepens as Francisco Lindor Draws Unwanted Spotlight Amid Juan Soto’s Yankees Loyalty, Per Insider

The New York Mets are in a pickle—well, quite literally. They have two major storylines going on right now, and neither is doing them any favors.

First, there is the roster shake-up. In what felt like a blink, the Mets traded the beloved Brandon Nimmo and then watched as Diaz and Pete Alonso walked away, all within 48 hours of each other. Losing both of them back-to-back stung. This left a lot of fans wondering how the team looks a lot thinner than it did back in 2025.

Then there is a second and messier issue—the clubhouse. Nimmo, Diaz, and Alonso all were all known to be good guys. Their exit lines up with the growing report that the Mets’ clubhouse is not at its best right now. The most talked about situation is the one surrounding Lindor and Juan Soto—two stars for sur,e but never apparently on the same wavelength.

Radio host Mike Francesa mentioned that Francisco Lindor and Soto were never “buddy-buddy.” Plus, he mentioned that it was never anything like what Soto had back when he was with the Yankees and with Aaron Judge. According to him, Soto loved the judge, and the Yanks captain went out of his way to welcome Soto.

This is apparently what Lindor has not done. Francesca mentioned that Lindor never called Soto to welcome him when he joined the Mets.

But Lindor, meanwhile, sings a different song—he says that he did reach out and congratulate Soto on his massive 15-year, $760 million deal. Soto apparently responded positively, too.

Well, what’s the truth? Only the ones involved can mention it. For now. Francesca has also claimed that Lindor and Nimmo also had tensions, and those were political differences. Even then, none of this is ideal. Sometimes, even the smallest of clubhouse issues can lead to major season collapses. It does make one wonder, did last year’s collapse have anything to do with this?

Carlos Mendoza has mentioned time and again that there is no clubhouse issue, but the smoke keeps coming. And honestly, this is not the only time the talk of fire in the clubhouse is coming.

Another Mets clubhouse mess, another spotlight on Lindor

There is more proof that what derailed the New York Mets last season was not all because of what happened on the field, but what was brewing inside the clubhouse. According to a November 28 report by the New York Post’s Mike Puma, tensions between Lindor and Jeff McNeil boiled over during the last stretch of the season.

The flashpoint apparently came on June 20 during the Mets’ seventh straight loss to Philadelphia. Lindor apparently snapped and verbally went after McNeil, and it was what most described as a tense standoff between the two all-stars.

“A play didn’t get made, and that pissed [Lindor] off,” a nearby source told the Post.

That game turned out to be more than just another loss. During that time, the Mets were sitting pretty at 45-24 on June 13. They had the best record in the league they were in, but then the bottom fell out. From that point onwards, the Mets went 38–55, finishing 83–79 and completely missing the postseason after a three-and-a-half-month collapse.

And this was not the first time Lindor and McNeil clashed. Back in 2021, when it was Lindor’s first season with the Mets, they got into a dugout argument against the Diamondbacks, which is infamous. While some claim that Lindor grabbed McNeil physically, Lindor brushed the claims off as a heated debate over whether an animal in the dugout was a rat or a raccoon.

With McNeil now apparently on the trade block, one does wonder—are the Mets trying to fix more than just the lineup? After the season unravelled so dramatically, it’s fair to ask whether the team truly had someone holding the room together.