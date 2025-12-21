Mets & David Stearns Forced to Battle Reds Threat as White Sox Ready to Let Go $50M Star

Just a hot minute back, the Mets took a gut punch—they watched Munetaka Murakami walk off to the south side with the Chicago White Sox. And now, almost immediately, the Mets find themselves staring at another Chicago-centric storyline that could sting them even more.

Because when Murakami arrived, the White Sox had to move someone—and well, they are not done reshaping the roster. They are now looking to trade Luis Robert Jr., and this time, the Mets are not alone in the picture for the player.

The Cincinnati Reds have entered the conversation, and what was supposed to be a straightforward bidding now stands complicated. David Stearns for sure didn’t plan for this. But then again, what exactly did the Mets plan for? Pete Alonso is gone. Diaz is gone. Murakami is gone.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale laid it out bluntly. “The Chicago White Sox are engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets about Luis Robert, per @BNightengale. Chicago would like to move Robert in exchange for pitching depth.”

But well, for starters, Robert’s recent seasons have not been like his 2023 breakout season. He had then launched 38 homers and earned the All-Star Game too. But since then, injuries and inconsistency have stalled his growth. But it doesn’t mean his stuff is not there. It was a down year this time, but he still managed to swipe 33 bases and played elite center field defense.

For the New York Mets, who have lost enough players, they can’t be choosers. They need defense, speed, and athleticism in center field, and Robert checks those boxes. They can choose to ignore that the bat is volatile. The only catch is that he is owed $20 million in 2026, with a $20 million club option for 2027, and the White Sox want pitching back.

This is where the Reds become a threat to them. Cincinnati has young arms to spare, and they just came off a surprise playoff push. They can afford to gamble now. Robert would upgrade their outfield and allow TJ Friedl to slide into a more flexible role.

Well, one way or another, the Mets need to act fast, because if not, even this name will be taken off the list and walk to a rival.

The Luis Robert Jr. trade that makes sense for the Mets

Now, let’s say that the Mets finally stop tiptoeing around. They earn some money, agree on the names, and push through the finish line. If New York is going to trade for Luis Robert Jr., there is only one deal that makes sense.

To be fair, this wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade. Because Robert’s bat is inconsistent, expecting multiple top prospects would be unrealistic. This package, though, seems to work fine.

The Mets receive:

Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox receive:

Mark Vientos

Nick Morabito

From the White Sox side, Mark Vientos could fill an immediate need. The first base and DH were the black holes for them, and Vientos gives them a big league bat. For Vientos, every day reps are not working with the Mets, but with Chicago, he gets to play right away.

Nick Morabito sweetens the deal. He is a high-contact and high-speed prospect who steals bats, and he is also a potential. 300 hitter when fully developed. So, Chicago gets a development piece for the team.

For the Mets, this is where they draw the line, as giving up any more would be foolish. Because adding Robert won’t solve every issue of theirs, given the left-field hole left by trading Brandon Nimmo. Plus, first base still needs looking at.

If there is one more name to look for, it’s Luisangel Acuña. He’s out of minor-league options and easier to move, and Chicago has shown interest before. If the White Sox are comfortable, the Mets shouldn’t wait.