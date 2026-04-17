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New York Mets Exclude Jewish Heritage Night From Long-Standing Tradition

Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Apr 17, 2026 | 10:57 AM EDT

HomeMLB

New York Mets Exclude Jewish Heritage Night From Long-Standing Tradition

Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Link Copied!

Apr 17, 2026 | 10:57 AM EDT

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A long-standing tradition at Citi Field is conspicuously absent from the New York Mets’ 2026 plans, and fans are starting to notice.

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The team’s promotional calendar includes a few scheduled heritage and theme nights throughout the year, like any other club. But we have detected a change in their 2026 calendar.

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“The New York Mets will not host a Jewish Heritage Night during the 2026 season, according to the team’s official promotional calendar,” American author and journalist Kevin Deutsch shared via a Substack essay.

“The Mets have scheduled heritage and theme nights recognizing Italian, Puerto Rican, Japanese, Korean, Irish, Dominican, and Mexican communities, along with Black Legacy and Pride celebrations.”

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The Mets celebrate several heritage nights in an inclusive show of upholding cultural diversity. They had a history of celebrating Jewish nights since at least the mid-2000s. But since 2023, they have quietly gotten away from celebrating the Jewish communities.

But this time, the issue has gotten the media’s attention.

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On the Mets’ last Jewish day in 2023, the then-Israeli consul general made the ceremonial first pitch. The event was also attended by actor Ezra Miller and singer-songwriter Matisyahu. The game saw a performance by Matisyahu in between innings. The Mets’ in-house organist played Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song.”

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According to Deutsch, the Mets have scheduled heritage nights for a few other communities, like Mexican, Dominican, and Japanese. So, missing out on the Jewish heritage looks odd. Especially when New York hosts the highest number of Jews outside of Israel.

The most contrasting part of this update is that the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, is himself a Jew! Harrison Bader, who played for the Mets in 2024, is also Jewish.

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Their 2026 roster does not have any Jews, though, which may be a reason that they are doing away with the celebratory night. Or it can also be because NYM wants to avoid any political conflicts.

But the Padres and Tigers have scheduled Jewish nights in their 2026 promotional calendar. Events like Jewish-themed giveaways and Jewish star-emblazoned jerseys will reportedly be part of the nights.

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Still, the Mets might have a few disgruntled fans due to their 2026 promotional schedule, adding to their on-field struggles.

The Mets’ on-field stats are more concerning for the fans

While the Mets’ 2026 promotional calendar might upset a few, their on-field trends are having a more holistic impact.

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The Mets are currently standing last in the NL East with a 7-12 record. They have lost eight games in a row and have been swept by the Dodgers and the A’s. Despite having names like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and the 2026’s new addition, Bo Bichette, they ranked 26th in team average and runs (65).

Even if the heritage nights could have been effective in attracting fans to Citi Field, the on-field numbers are nowhere near offering something to cheer about.

“Jewish fans don’t need a heritage night to come to the park,” one Jewish fan said about their support for the Mets. “We do it every game.”

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The Mets may still find enough support from their biggest community. But if such on-field struggle continues, we would not be surprised to see a few empty stands in Queens.

“We need to execute better in the game,” Mets hitting coach Troy Snitker noted.

But Lindor’s .184 and Bichette’s .228 averages are not enough assurances. Maybe Tommy Pham’s inclusion can offer some offensive spark, considering he is coming off a .330 OBP from last year.

Ultimately, winning cures all, including a potential debate around their 2026 promotional calendar.

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

1,913 Articles

Sourav Kumar Ghatak is an MLB writer at EssentiallySports, reporting from the MLB desk with a focus on delivering engaging daily baseball content. Known for his versatility, Sourav covers a wide range of baseball topics, blending strategic analysis with compelling storytelling. He is recognized for his sharp instinct in capturing the essence of key moments, including recent work on stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Sourav holds a postgraduate in Marketing. Prior to joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a professional freelancer and project manager team lead, gaining extensive experience in leadership and content development. He continues to grow as a key voice in baseball journalism, combining his passion for the sport with his marketing expertise to create impactful content.

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Ahana Chatterjee

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