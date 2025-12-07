Freddy Peralta’s Brewers Tenure Nears End as Mets to Cut Ties With 3 Stars After Twins Shatter Hopes: MLB Trade Rumor

The Milwaukee Brewers might be one of the toughest teams to beat right now, but behind the scenes, they are staring down at a rather familiar dilemma. Freddy Peralta’s contract just runs through 2026, and if history tells anything, it’s that the Brewers simply are not one to hand out the big checks to their frontline starters.

And this is why trading him makes sense—and it’s an idea that is getting a lot of traction. And the Brewers have done it before with Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams—so it makes sense, right? Because letting Peralta walk away next season for nothing would be a major blow for the team.

Insider Jim Riley put it best: “With free agency on the horizon following the 2026 season, and the Brewers unlikely to pay up to sign him to a long-term deal, now is the logical time to move Peralta.” And the team that needs him the most? The New York Mets!

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) takes starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) out of the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.

See, the Twins just crushed the Mets’ off-season blueprint by putting their players off the table. Everyone from Joe Ryan to Pablo Lopez and even Byron Buxton. Minnesota thinks it can contend in 2026, but honestly, holding Lopez and his $20 million salary feels like a miscalculation.

But now with all the original targets gone, the Mets will have to pivot, and sure, Tarik Skubal is an option, but the price tag would be sky-high. That’s where Peralta enters the picture, and he is the best way forward. The Mets get a true ace without essentially draining their entire farm system. Riley floated a realistic trade idea, Freddy Peralta to the Mets, in exchange for David Peterson plus prospects Eli Serrano and Jonathan Sanucci.

Now it works for Brewers, given Peterson immediately slides into their rotation behind Woodruff and Misiorowski, while Serrano and Sanucci—ranked No. 12 and 14 in the Mets’ system—bring a long-term upside to the team.

It also works for the Mets because Peralta could become their playoff anchor almost immediately, and they would have a shot at extending him before he ends up hitting the market.

With Peralta valued at 26.7 and the New York Mets package at 24.3, it’s close enough to get both sides interested. This move just shakes up the entire pitching market.

Mets could make another stunning winter meetings shake-up

There is no doubt that the Mets want to turn the page around this offseason. They cut ties with Brandon Nimmo, then they handed Devin Williams a three-year deal—so they are, one step at a time, reshaping their identity. But it seems like the biggest piece of unfinished business might still be left—and the next move might be bigger than anyone expected.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller predicts that the Mets are ready to trade Kodai Senga before the Winter Meetings wrap on Wednesday. Yes, the same player who came with a lot of hype became a hot favorite among fans and owns a career 3.00 ERA with elite strikeout numbers. But given his 2025 unraveling, the Mets seem ready to move on.

Miller didn’t mince words, writing, “(New York) will trade away Kodai Senga… who ended this past season in Triple-A after a disastrous run through the first six weeks of the second half.” And the teams interested could be everyone except Seattle. Because they need rotation help and might not have the budget for other top-tier free agents.

This is honestly a wild turn for Kodai Senga, but his numbers don’t lie. After the All-Star break, he posted a 6.56 ERA and walked 22 hitters in 35.2 innings. This is a kind of collapse that is hard to overlook.

But the dilemma sure is that Senga is inexpensive by today’s pitching standards, so if he rebounds, then moving him now could backfire in a big way.