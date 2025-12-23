Mets’ $40M Addition Sends Clear Message to Francisco Lindor–Juan Soto Duo After Sharing Gripping Signing Anecdote

The New York Mets have had a bitter few months. The sad exit from the winter games, the wretched off-season bidding goodbyes to franchise cornerstones, and rumors about clubhouse issues. How Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto never clicked. But amidst all this, there is their newest $40 million addition, which is offering a different outlook. One that Mets would appreciate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jorge Polanco, who signed with the New York Mets, mentioned that the culture of the organization and the leadership of Lindor and Soto were among the major reasons he signed with the New York Mets.

“And I think from a team standpoint, we have so many great players who want to win, playing with Francisco Lindor, playing with Juan Soto, and just knowing how they treat the game and how they go about the game, and the type of leaders that they are. I’m very excited to be a part of this team because I knew this team wanted to win, so it was a good spot for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former All-Star agreed to a short-term two-year $40 million deal with the clubhouse. And while it is not the flashiest of the moves this off-season for the Mets, who have missed out on major players like Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, and more, this feels like a sigh of relief.

Polanco mentioned how the Mets care for their players and their families as a key factor in him making his decision. This sentiment is something that other recent signings also share—like Juan Soto and Sean Manaea, both of whom were appreciative of the way the Mets took care of their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Polanco mentioned before he signed that he even spoke with Starling Marte, who strongly endorsed the organization and even shared a positive experience from his time at the Queens.

All this comes on the heels of a time when the Mets’ culture and vibe are most talked about. Just a few weeks back, radio host Mike Francesa shed light on how things between Lindor and Soto were not the best.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“My understanding is that Lindor and Soto were never buddy-buddy. It was never Soto and [Aaron] Judge,” Francesa said on The Mike Francesa Podcast. “Soto loved Judge… My understanding is that Lindor and Soto got off on the wrong foot when Lindor did not call him and welcome him to the team.”

So Polanco’s statement carries a lot of weight right now. Also, he doesn’t carry with him the baggage of ego as he comes to Queens—he is ready to do whatever it takes to get the team where they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Jorge Polanco moving positions to play for the Mets?

So, when the New York Mets signed Jorge Polanco, they were not just adding a bat—they were adding flexibility. And Polanco made it clear from the get-go that flexibility was always part of the sales pitch.

“I would think so,” Polanco said through a translator when asked if first base would be his main spot. “They told me that I’d be playing a good amount of first base, but that I could also be bouncing around.”

The 32-year-old came out to say that he had actively marketed himself as a player willing to move to first base if needed. This is exactly the openness that helped him get that deal with the Mets. This matters for New York, given Pete Alonso has departed for the Baltimore Orioles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Polanco wants to be part of the solution, but his experience at first base is limited, in fact, extremely limited—just one inning in the majors!

That was last April with the Seattle Mariners, on a walk-off single that ended the game before he could even make a play. Still, Polanco is not one to be afraid of challenges and said that Mariners coaches Manny Acta and Perry Hill had already approached him about preparing for first base. It was right around the time he and his agent were discussing it.

The biggest adjustment? Pickoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was the toughest transition for me. It’s very different from when you’re playing in the middle of the infield.” But then Polanco has experience everywhere from shortstop, second, third, and DH—so that should carry him through.