Mets World Series Champion Turns On David Stearns After Team Snubs Pete Alonso in Major Offseason Misstep

Right now, New York Mets fans might be wondering if they accidentally stumbled into an offseason nightmare. Because it sure seems like it. First, the utter shock that Edwin Diaz, their lights-out closer, walked away to the rival and reigning World Series champion Dodgers—that too with a three-year, $69 million deal—a bid that Steve Cohen, the billionaire, could easily cut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Secondly, Pete Alonso, their franchise cornerstone, has walked away from them to the Baltimore Orioles for a head-turning $155 million for five years! But that’s not even the most alarming bid.

Did you know the Mets didn’t even make a formal offer to Alonso? This, even after David Stearns specifically mentioned that they want him back. Joel Sherman revealed the shocker of a snub. “The Mets never made a formal offer to Pete Alonso, per source, as it became clear to them the bidding was heading to places they weren’t interested in going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And this did not sit well with Mets World Series champion Ron Darling!

Darling didn’t hold back on MLB Network’s MLB Tonight. He practically laid out the reality: “You’ve now paid, unless you get a bat, Juan Soto, to walk 150 times a year.” Darling was stunned by the Mets’ decision-making, calling himself “flabbergasted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His frustration echoes what the Mets observers have been feeling about those disastrous 48 hours that have sent the fanbase into a spiral. The team seems to be hell-bent on getting the Yankee discards and then going for the players who actually matter—and this is not sitting well with anyone.

Now Edwin Diaz is gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pete Alonso is gone.

And there is no meaningful backup plan in sight.

Former MLB general managers Jim Duquette, Jim Bowden, and Steve Phillips even said on MLB Network Radio that the Mets should be “panicked.” And rightly so, because who is there backing the $760 million player they acquired? None? It can’t be Vientos, at least, after last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Alonso’s deal broke, the insiders reportedly shifted the tone to something even harsher: “doomed.” And you couldn’t agree more.

So, who will the Mets pivot to after Pete Alonso’s leaving?

The Mets now have a massive first-base-sized crater in the lineup. The big question is—where do they pivot from here? With Pete Alonso gone, New York needs to locate an impact bat, as Ron Darling said, and while there are still plenty of names available this off-season, none comes as close to Alonso’s power.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even then, there is one name that cuts it above the rest, and it’s Cody Bellinger, according to insiders like Joel Sherman.

“Cody Bellinger—like Alonso, a Boras client—is a better fit for the Mets now than ever before,” Sherman wrote on X.

Well, Bellinger’s versatility is one factor that makes him appealing. He can take care of all three outfield spots and first base—something the Mets need. Right field is off the table with Soto locked in, but center field, left field, and first base are all realistic landing spots for Bellinger in Queens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, he is coming off a great year offensively, having slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. And the Mets have a chance because they are among the eight teams that his agent, Scott Boras, listed as a serious contender.

But there is a problem—if Boras is unhappy with how the Mets handled Alonso’s off-season, then maybe things could get messy for Stearns. Bellinger is expected to command six years and $162 million with an AVV of $27 million.

Sure, it is a hefty price, but the Mets might need to pay it. Don’t you think?