New York Refuses to Trust Carlos Mendoza as Mets Hit Concerning Low

Sixteen games into the season, the New York Mets are already at the bottom of the NL East, and the fanbase’s patience with manager Carlos Mendoza has officially run out.

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“There’s a lot of good hitters there, and it’s just a bad stretch. You’ve got to continue to trust the players there,” Carlos Mendoza tried to defend the team after the scoreless defeat on April 12.

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But he is not facing the questions after just one loss. The Mets have been unsuccessful in their last 5 games. The last series was the worst of them all, as they failed to score in two games and lost the 2nd game 11-6 against the A’s. This indicates poor performances from both offense and defense.

They have lost 9 out of 16 games, and the last 5 defeats all happened at home. Naturally, the manager is taking a lot of heat. Mendoza tried to calm some of the noise, saying, “You just got to stay consistent. You’ve got to stay positive with the guy.”

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But this is not the first time his team has let everyone down. Last season, the Mets had a great first half with a 45-24 win-loss record. But their second half, especially the final couple of months, threw them off the playoff race. They lost 55 of their 93 games.

What hurt the most was that their Wild Card hope was still up in Game 162. One win and they could have secured a spot. But they suffered a 4-0 shutout to the Marlins, giving the spot away to the Reds.

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The Mets have been struggling for a while now. Although they won four games straight before their five consecutive losses, the concerns regarding the offense never went away. And these results point toward huge inconsistencies in all departments.

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But losing games is one thing. What fans are most frustrated about is Mendoza still asking them to have faith while there is little to show. They have had enough of him.

Mets fanbase pushes back hard against Carlos Mendoza’s repeated justifications

“This is not just a ‘bad stretch.’ We destroyed the core and put a bunch of people together who never worked together. It takes a long time to form a new core. We f–ked this up. Bad. Pete may have been asking for too much money, but he generated runs,” one fan wrote.

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Some people are still not over the fact that the team let go of Pete Alonso, who had 38 HRs and 126 RBIs last season. Francisco Lindor hasn’t had the best chemistry with his teammates, and the departure of players like Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo has done very little to convince the fans of a better roster in 2026.

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“Last season final 2 months? Was that a bad stretch also? Fire this 🤡 he has no business managing a professional team. @StevenACohen2,” wrote another user.

The Mets had a disastrous late season in 2025. All their hard work in the first half went down the hill in the final 2 months when they lost 32 out of 53 games. The reaction might be too strong, but the reasoning is even stronger.

“The Mets have no home advantage because fans boo, and there bad at away. They have to be better at away game if home advantage isn’t there,” a fan tried to offer some genuine advice.

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Mendoza has lost 6 out of 9 home games this season. But their away success cannot justify the inconsistency.

“Has there ever been a franchise in any sport that spent more money for fewer good results?” read one comment.

The Mets have the highest payroll in MLB with a figure of $352.2 million this year. Their all-time high was $355.4 million in 2023, while the two years in the middle were $333.3 million and $322.6 million, respectively. These amounts make the poor performances even harder to justify to the fans.

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“Nothing is changing until he gets fired. The same problems are going on. He didn’t learn nor figured out how to fix them,” one user voted for the ultimate decision after repeated failures.

Fans are understandably tired of the same inconsistent performance. But they are more irritated about how Carlos Mendoza is framing them.

His attempt to downplay the situation has become a familiar pattern for New York. Although this is still early, people are demanding accountability and urgent changes.