New York Refuses to Trust David Stearns as Mets Struggle to Secure Playoff Spot

The New York Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has faith in the capability of the team he put together. But fans are not ready to trust his words without seeing the results first. Sitting at 31-38 and dead last in the NL East, the Mets are 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Every game matters as they enter an important stretch of 23 games.

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They will play 13 games against top teams like the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. Even with these big problems, Stearns told reporters on Friday that he trusts his players.

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“We’ve got to prove that things are going to change. We’ve played better since April, but we still haven’t played consistent enough to dig ourselves out of a hole that we dug in April, and we’re aware of that. We have to prove it,” Stearns emphasized, per SNY Mets, when asked why anyone would expect a turnaround from the Mets. “I continue to believe we have the people in the clubhouse who are capable of doing this.”

The Mets actually backed what he said on Friday night. Facing Atlanta for the first time this season, the Mets recorded a win (7-5) as Bo Bichette’s bat finally woke.

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On Friday, the Mets scored early as Bichette launched a solo shot in the first inning off Spencer Strider. In the next at-bat, Juan Soto drove in a homer of his own to solidify the Mets’ lead. They loaded the bases in the second, and Bo Bichette was on fire as he drove his first grand slam of the season. His six RBIs powered the Mets to win Friday’s game.

Though a single win cannot change the Mets’ fate, it’s definitely a start in the right direction. The Mets have not fallen into a similar hole since that horrid 12-game skid in April; they have played better, holding a 21-17 record in May and June. However, as Stearns pointed out, it has not been enough to recover from the 7-19 record in April.

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Except for Soto, the Mets’ lineup has largely gone quiet, hitting just .228 collectively. They are also missing key pieces like Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr., and Jorge Polanco due to injuries.

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Meanwhile, the Mets’ rotation isn’t very promising either, with Sean Manaea and David Peterson failing to produce quality starts. The Mets are using openers before they send Peterson or Manaea to the mound. Entering the game as a bulk reliever against the St Louis Cardinals, Peterson surrendered six earned runs in just 3.2 innings. The Mets lost the game 9-2.

The Mets have a long list of problems to overcome to stay afloat in the race to a playoff spot, and this time, the New York fans are not taking Stearns at his word.

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Mets fans blame Stearns as he acknowledges his team’s struggles

“You dug The hole!” exclaimed a fan on X.

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David Stearns executed a roster overhaul in the offseason. He not only parted ways with veteran players but also changed the coaching staff. Ex-pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is now with the Braves, the leading team in MLB. The players have also struggled to fill the void that Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz’s exits created. So, fans are blaming Stearns for putting together an ineffective team.

“Are you aware of all your idiotic moves? Alonso has 15 homers. Polanco has played 15 minutes,” wrote another.

The Mets got only 14 games out of the $40 million player they signed to replace Alonso. After being sidelined with a wrist contusion and Achilles bursitis in April, Polanco has not yet recovered. He recorded just one homer and two RBI before injury. Meanwhile, Alonso has driven 15 home runs and 46 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles this season.

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Taking a jab at Stearns, a fan wrote, “Things will change when he’s gone. Not before. We don’t have a 1B.”

Stearns signed Polanco as their new first baseman after Alonso’s exit. But Polanco’s injuries have kept him on the IL, and Mark Vientos now acts as the primary first baseman. But Vientos has been failing at the plate, batting .211 with seven homers so far. He has been on a hitless streak since the beginning of June. As Stearns signing of Polanco did not turn out to be lucrative, fans want him gone.

Another called out Stearns, writing, “Delusional. Teams played better? What was 7-0 Tuesday and 9-2 Wednesday? This guy ruined the team and is still talking like everything is great…get a clue!”

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After putting a losing record in April, the New York Mets hold a 21-17 record since. However, it has not been smooth sailing. They have lost five of their last 10 games, including two blowout losses (7-0 and 9-2) against the Cardinals.

“FIRE MENDOZA HIRE BELTRAN AND WATCH THE TEAM TAKE OFF….PERIOD!” wrote another user.

However, the Mets did hire Carlos Beltran once. The veteran player signed a three-year managerial contract in November 2019. But the Mets ultimately fired him before the 2020 season. Beltran was the only player implicated in the 2017 Houston Astros illegal sign-stealing scandal.

Stearns’ roster overhaul did not produce the desired results this season. As long as his offseason additions continue to fail, fans will struggle to put their trust in him.