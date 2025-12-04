New York Torches Devin Williams as “Mad” Remarks Ignite Fierce Backlash After Jump to Rival

It appears Yankees fans never really liked Devin Williams. But then, he didn’t exactly give fans a reason to change their minds. He posted an ugly 9.00 ERA in his first 12 appearances and was met with a chorus of boos several times. He lost his closer role too, first to Luke Weaver and then ultimately to trade-deadline acquisition David Bednar. Now, right after moving to Queens, he immediately aimed to get the last laugh.

But it totally backfired.

After signing a three-year, $50 million contract with the crosstown earlier this week, Devin Williams bashed Yankees faithful on his Instagram story.

“For a bunch of people that didn’t want me back on your team, y’all are sure mad in the DMs,” he wrote.

Williams’ taking a shot at Yankees fans isn’t exactly new. During the ALDS against the Blue Jays, he subtly called out the Bronx crowd even after they gave him a standing ovation in Game 3.

“It’s nice to feel appreciated sometimes. It was definitely better than what I’ve had for much of the year,” he said after the Yankees’ lone win in that series.

Apparently, even though Williams helped get the Yankees’ long-standing facial hair policy lifted, he didn’t exactly live up to expectations on the field.

The right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA across 67 games and lost his closer role in April.

The 31-year-old spent only one season in pinstripes. Williams arrived in a December 2024 trade that sent Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to the Brewers. He came to New York with the reputation of being one of the league’s most dominant relievers, holding a stellar 1.83 ERA over six seasons.

But once he joined the Yankees, things clearly didn’t go as expected.

Now, Devin Williams’ time in pinstripes is wrapped up for good. He’s off to the Mets on a pretty solid deal despite a rough year. And as it seems, Williams is lined up to be Carlos Mendoza’s closer, since Edwin Díaz is still a free agent. Reportedly, the Mets are still hoping to bring the trumpets back by re-signing Díaz.

But for now, Yankees fans have plenty to say to Williams for his “mad” comment.

Yankees fans criticized Devin Williams over his Instagram story

Yankees fans came up with all kinds of ways to troll him. One joked that he was never built to be a Yankee anyway. “This guy is so soft…. Will fit right in with the Mets.” Fans doubled down on this one. After branding Devin Williams as “soft,” they compared him to Juan Soto. According to them, the Dominican outfielder still misses the Bronx.

One fan went for an even sharper, more sarcastic dig. “Signed to a new team and immediately started worrying what Yankee fans think.” The chemistry between Devin Williams and Yankees fans was never there. In fact, that factor may have contributed to his decision to switch boroughs this winter.

Others pointed out that last season and the one ahead won’t look much different for him. “It’s going to be lit when he and Soto are watching the entire playoffs from Cancún because the Mets still can’t beat the Phillies in their own division.” Sports fans often joke that players go to “Cancun” whenever their team is knocked out early. And now, the Bleacher Creatures are probably praying for NYM to lose it all again!

Yankee fans are even anticipating that the Metsies will start disliking him soon. “Can’t wait until the Mets fans hate him too so we can all hate him together 😂.” Devin Williams struggled on the mound, going 4-6 and a minus-0.3 bWAR. And nothing that he did sat well with fans.

If he struggles again next season, Yankees fans will be quick to say, I told you so.

“We’ll see who gets the last laugh 😂,” another fan quipped.

Only time can tell…