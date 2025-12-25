New York Turns on David Stearns and Mets as 30YO Veteran’s Signing Sparks Fury Amid Silent Offseason

Remember back in 2023 when New York radio legend Joe Benigno labeled Mets GM David Stearns a “small-market GM”? Well, his reasoning was pretty simple. Stearns was handing out cautious, team-friendly deals, the kind of moves you expect from small-market clubs, not a big-spending New York team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last year, Stearns flipped the script by landing Juan Soto on a record-breaking contract. He proved that the Mets could still swing with the heavyweights when they wanted to. But now?

Instead of chasing elite talent, Stearns looks like he’s bargain-hunting again. He’s started off buying Pokémon cards while the rest of the league goes shopping. The Mets have missed out on big names and, even worse, dismantled the core by letting Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil walk. And their latest signing just stirred outrage, and Mets fans made sure their frustration was loud and clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Baumann, veteran righty, signs with Mets,” MLB insider Jon Heyman shared via X.

Well, losing Edwin Díaz is no small thing, especially when you’re talking about a closer who put up a 1.63 ERA in 2025. However, the Mets’ response has been to sell fans on the idea that the closer pipeline will continue to flow. But everyone wants to know: with whom?

ADVERTISEMENT

First, there’s Devin Williams, coming off a rough season with the Yankees. Then the Mets brought in Luke Weaver, who posted a respectable but hardly dominant 3.62 ERA. So, as you’d expect, fans were already skeptical about whether either of those guys could really replace what Díaz brought to the table.

And now, here comes the latest move: Mike Baumann. He spent the 2025 season in Japan with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, where he went 0–2 with a 4.20 ERA over 15 innings in 16 appearances, picking up just one hold. Before that, he finished his 2024 campaign with the Marlins, struggling to a 6.59 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 13.2 innings across 11 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So the obvious question is: is this really supposed to fill the Díaz-sized hole at the back end of the bullpen? Mets fans clearly aren’t buying it. Sure, Baumann is only on a minor-league deal, but that’s the point. Stearns is once again being called out for loading up on low-risk, minor-league contracts while big-name free agents are still sitting out there, waiting.

Fans are calling out the Mets and David Stearns

What made Stearns sign someone like Baumann? Fans wonder. “He’s 30, out of options, and was lousy in Japan. Why isn’t Stearns out of a job?” One fan said. “Hahah StevenACohen2, do you even know what’s going on anymore? Legit Stearns is not made for a big market; he belongs on a team like the A’s,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Baumann is already 30. So while the Mets signed him for a minor league deal, what’s the point of placing a 30-year-old in the minors?

Baumann’s last real run in the majors came in 2024, when he bounced all over the league! He split time with the Orioles, Mariners, Giants, Angels, and Marlins. And over 58.1 innings in 57 appearances, he went 3–1 with a 5.55 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP!

That’s why fans can’t help but connect the dots. This feels a lot like the exact blueprint David Stearns used in Milwaukee, cycling through low-cost, interchangeable arms and hoping one sticks. But the problem is that kind of small-market strategy doesn’t exactly fly in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

So naturally, the questions are getting louder. What’s Steve Cohen doing in all of this? Is the owner who once promised to change the Mets’ spending culture fully aware of how this roster is being built? Right now, fans are left wondering whether Cohen is watching this unfold or letting it happen. “Stearns is cooking again,” another user remarked.

And what’s more, even a few small-market teams are performing better this offseason. “Marlins signing Peter Fairbanks, but we got Mike Baumann,” one user said. “Marlins get Fairbanks as a gift, Mets get Baumann from Santa,” added another.

A team like the Marlins, which is more famous for trading off its talented players, signed hot free agent arm Pete Fairbanks. While the Mets were rumored to be interested in Fairbanks, only David Stearns can explain why he didn’t pursue him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, amid all these low-key signings, we still hope the Mets kept something big as a surprise. Still, if not, then buckle up for a few more front-office heats next year.