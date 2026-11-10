New York Yankees Announce Major Rebranding Ahead Of 2027

The New York Yankees have not forgotten their roots; their latest move is a reflection of the same. They are bringing a piece of their past back to life, and this time, it is happening outside the Bronx. The franchise’s Triple-A affiliate is turning the page on its RailRiders identity to adopt a name that has more than a century of historical significance.

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From 2027 onward, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will take the field as the Highlanders, as part of a rebranding for one of the organization’s most important player-development teams. The MLB Pipeline announced the change:

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“A new name is echoing through the Pennsylvania woods as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders proudly unveiled their new identity at a community celebration this afternoon at PNC Field.”

The club unveiled its new name on November 7 at PNC Field in Pennsylvania during its Adventure Begins Fall Festival. The rebrand takes effect for the 2027 season. The name connects the franchise’s local identity with the Yankees’ earliest history.

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The name ‘Highlanders’ reflects the wooded hills, trails, and outdoor landscape of Northeastern Pennsylvania, while honoring the name New York used from 1903 through 1912, before it became the Yankees in 1913. Speaking about the change, team president and general manager Shawn Reilly highlighted that connection.

“We gravitate towards our love of NEPA’s terrain, its activities, and, most definitely, its people. All those fans who love where we live and enjoy every aspect that Northeastern Pennsylvania has to offer,” said Reilly, per MLB Pipeline. “And historically, before they were the Yankees, they were the Highlanders. Once again, you are a Highlander before you are a Yankee!”

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The rebranding comes along with a bear mascot dressed for hiking, carrying a backpack and using a baseball bat as a walking stick. The character represents the strength, curiosity, and welcoming spirit associated with the region, per the club. The mascot will receive a name before the 2027 season. Longtime CHAMP will also remain.

The rebranding marks the fourth identity for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise. Its journey began as the Red Barons in 1989—a Phillies affiliate- then became the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees in 2007 after joining the Yankees farm system. They adopted the RailRiders name in 2013.

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Notably, the identity change does not indicate a change in the club’s affiliation. The Highlanders will remain the Yankees’ Triple-A team and a final step for prospects aiming to reach the Bronx. Their 2027 season begins on the road on March 26, with the home opener scheduled for April 6 at PNC Field.

For the Yankees, the announcement is an organizational development, celebrating their historical roots and the community supporting their top minor-league affiliate.

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Speaking of the minor leagues, top prospect Carlos Lagrange might finally make his much-anticipated big league debut, but not before he begins the season in Triple-A.

Carlos Lagrange can solve the Yankees’ bullpen problem

The New York Yankees are staring at a lack of bullpen depth ahead of 2027. Six out of their ten free agents are relievers, including closer David Bednar. But according to Ryan Garcia on Yankees Worldwide, the franchise could use the 23-year-old to address the issue.

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“The name that could be the best internal solution to some of their bullpen concerns is Carlos Lagrange,” said Garcia, per Yankees Worldwide on X. “Carlos Lagrange has the kind of filthy, top-line stuff that really does matter.

Lagrange faced an interrupted 2026 campaign after suffering a right shoulder capsular sprain in July. Before the injury, the Yankees experimented with moving him into a relief role at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to speed up his development and open a path for his big-league debut. Lagrange ultimately returned in September to finish the season.

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Across 19 Triple-A appearances, including 11 starts, he finished with a 4.48 ERA, 85 strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 64.1 innings.

It’s Lagrange’s raw pitching ability that makes him stand out. At 6-foot-7, he possesses a fastball that regularly reaches the upper 90s and has touched 103 mph. His arsenal consists of a slider, sweeper, cutter, and changeup.

While the Yankees’ long-term plans of using him as a starter remain, Lagrange could provide the franchise with an internal option. But he needs to stay healthy first.