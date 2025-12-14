Yankees & Brian Cashman Warned as Dodgers Clear Up Roster for $80M Star’s Homecoming

Andrew Friedman didn’t mention Cody Bellinger by name—he didn’t have to.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the Los Angeles Dodgers’ president of baseball operations was asked about the biggest off-season need they have, his answer raised eyebrows. Friedman mentioned they are looking for a “position player.” Someone, he said, can be “really good on both sides of the ball.”

Now, that description feels very specific—a versatile defender, a left-handed bat, and someone who can move between the outfield and the infield. In other words, it looks like he was referring to Cody Bellinger, one of the biggest off-season names.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, former Yankee outfielder Clint Frazier raised alarm bells after hearing this cryptic message—“If I’m the Yankees, I’m a little worried about hearing that.” And that’s not without reason.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

One major reason is- Cody Bellinger might be interested in having a full-circle moment. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers after all, and might want to go back to them. Plus, it does seem like the Dodgers are making space in their roster, and names like Teoscar Hernández and Tyler Glasnow are being mentioned as potential trade pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the New York Yankees should take it seriously, because they are not the team they were before. The “evil empire” crown has gone to the Dodgers, remember? Players now want to join LA simply because of the appeal that back-to-back World Series titles gave them. This isn’t just about dollars anymore. It’s about comfort, familiarity, and winning. Plus, the Dodgers have a vacancy in left field, and as long as Cody Bellinger and Tucker remain unsigned, they will very much remain in the picture.

And what makes matters even worse is how cautiously the Yankees are operating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The New York Yankees are still taken as the December favorite to land Bellinger, but that label largely exists because his market has not taken off. The Yankees are involved for sure, but seem hesitant to do anything this winter. And nothing has happened much since Grisham accepted his QA. Not to mention the front office is busy talking about the financial limits they have.

And if the Yankees think the Dodgers can’t manage to take a franchise cornerstone, take a look at how they managed to get Edwin Diaz, someone who was with the Mets for seven long years!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edwin Díaz move the Yankees should be studying closely

The Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz heist is the kind of lesson the Yankees cannot afford to ignore. Because Diaz didn’t just stumble into Los Angeles. The Dodgers saw an opening, and they attacked it. Given the Mets’ late-season collapse in 2025, Diaz opted out of his final two years and $38 million left on his deal. Now, the Mets pivoted quickly; they signed Devin Williams for three years and $5 million.

A move, whether intentional or not, simply cracked open the door. Apparently, Diaz didn’t appreciate that the Mets did the Williams signing without informing him, and then the Dodgers’ offer landed on his table. They offered a three-year $69 million deal and solved their biggest weakness with the best closer in the market.

And listen to why Diaz really chose to walk away from the Mets—the team he spent seven years in. “I chose the Dodgers because they are a winning organization,” he said, calling the decision “pretty easy.” That’s not just about money talking—it’s about conviction. And the Los Angeles Dodgers might be luring Bellinger exactly with this appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Dodgers, though, the Diaz deal is a no-brainer. They needed an elite closer after a bullpen blew 27 saves and posted a 4.27 ERA during a championship season. Stat-wise, too, Diaz is not a gamble. He has 235 saves since 2017 and a 1.63 last season. He will be the Dodgers’ first true closer ever since Kenley Jansen left.

So, the New York Yankees should know that roster building is not just about having the resources but about recognizing the moments. If they want to retain key players or even keep pace, then they will need to show some urgency.