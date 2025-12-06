Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Hopes Fade Fast as Phillies Make Desperate Push Amid Kyle Schwarber Uncertainty, Per Insider

Cody Bellinger is like the New York Yankees’ beloved child. His father once upon a time played wearing the pinstripes, and there is no doubt that the Bronx wants him to come back, as their top outfield priority alongside Aaron Judge. But here is the bitter pill Yankees fans have to swallow—this isn’t the old Empire anymore. Not every player they circle in red ends up theirs.

But where then can Bellinger head? Four big market teams are interested in him—Dodgers, Angels, Mets, and Yankees. But according to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies are now suddenly one team Bellinger could best fit in.

“Could it be Philly? I mean, they’re looking at the outfield. Maybe they trade Marsh. We know they’re going to trade; we think they’re going to trade. Castellanos or Bellinger could be a fit for Philly.”

Heyman’s pitching Bellinger for the Phillies does make sense, because while the Phillies have Kyle Schwarber as a top priority, his staying back is a huge question mark. In this scenario, Bellinger could be the perfect pivot.

Sure, Cody Bellinger is not as overpowering as Schwarber, but he is far more versatile. He hit .272 with 29 homers for the New York Yankees. He posted a 125 wRC+, and even defensively, he is miles ahead and able to play all three outfield spots. Plus, he is also younger and more flexible, and unlike Kyle Schwarber, he isn’t tied to a qualifying offer.

Moreover, the Phillies can’t take chances- not when the rumor mills are going about Schwarber definitely leaving and Schwarber himself adding fuel to the fire. Jim Bowden has already stoked the flames, predicting Schwarber to the Cincinnati Reds on a five-year, $160 million deal. And honestly, there is a major reason for the Reds to dream this.

See, Schwarber grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and he has been unusually open about what it would mean to play for his hometown. In a recent interview, he mentioned, “I grew up going to games here… You have your hometown team that’s calling… You always have to listen.”

Plus, combine that with his league-leading 56 home runs and 132 RBIs last season, and you see why the Cincinnati Reds, who are fresh off a postseason return, are looking hard at the possibility.

As for the Yankees, it seems like it’s not just the winning component that could keep Bellinger from signing with them, but something else entirely.

The Yankees’ financial strategy could create two major offseason losses

The air this off-season feels a little too tense in Yankee town. This is because the team stands the chance of not just losing Cody Bellinger but also missing out on one major name they are after—Kyle Tucker. The major reason for this is the Yankee payroll department.

Insider Michael Kay dropped the bombshell, saying the Yankees want to keep payroll under $300 million by 2026. Now on paper, this sounds responsible, and some cost-cutting is what most teams seem to be doing, maybe due to a plausible lockout. But in reality, for now, this is a nightmare for the team wanting to keep Bellinger or land Tucker. In fact, even Clint Frazier was in disbelief with this!

Moreover, too much of the Yankees’ money is tied up in players who are not movable. Giancarlo Stanton’s contract is basically bolted to the books. And Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Fried are locked in.

Carlos Radon is one name who could be traded, but even that would not open any meaningful space or bring the kind of return that the Yankees would want. “Who exactly can they move,” Kay asked, “to create the cap space for a $25–$30 million contract? And if it’s Tucker, it would be $40 million.” And he is right; the math simply is not mathing.

Bellinger has already declined his $25 million option and signaled he wants more. Tucker is expected to command a $40 million per year range. If the Yankees keep the financial brakes on, then there simply might be no room for either of those stars.