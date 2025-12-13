Yankees Copy Blue Jays Model to Patch Glaring Hole as 2 Players Emerge as Key Targets After Costly Misses, Per Insider

This off-season has been strange, to say the least—look at the New York Yankees. Any other year, rumors about them going after a player head-on, or Cashman just making the splash, would have made headlines by now. But this time…silence. Could it be the quiet before the storm? Well, if you listen to insiders, then maybe it’s the Yankee ideology changing!

The proof—they are letting the big bats like Pete Alonso go!

Sure, this has raised eyebrows because there is no doubt the Yankees, with their lineup being too left-handed and too inconsistent at the bottom, need right-handed bats like Alonso. But this silence on big market players, according to insiders, might be the Yankees copying the Blue Jays’ philosophy—spend less, get more.

Derek Levandowski of Pinstripe Territory summed it up best and even pitched two plausible Yankee targets:

“I could see him bringing back a Rosario. I was thinking about Josh Jung from the Rangers. He could be a platoon option at third base with Ryan McMahon. Not a lot of big-name $20 million guys, but if you read the tea leaves, it kind of sounds like they want to follow the Blue Jays model, which is not necessarily to outspend everybody but to fill in the roster with practical ballplayers to supplement your stars.”

The two names he gave—Amed Rosario and Josh Jung—make a lot of sense for the Yankees.

Starting with the name that seems like writing on the wall now—Amed Rosario. After Cashman openly acknowledged that the Yankees are too left-handed, SNY insider Andy Martino connected the dots—a Rosario fit well. He is right-handed, makes contact, and has already proved last season that he can work well in the Bronx.

He played only 16 games after arriving at the trade deadline, but he hit .303 with a .788 OPS. So sure, it’s not flashy, but it is effective. Plus, he also brings flexibility, given that Rosario can fill in at first base and cover third when needed. So, a low-cost deal that solves multiple issues—that’s a win-win.

Then there’s Josh Jung—whose time in Texas was a rough one. But it’s easy to forget how high his ceiling once was. Just two years ago, he was crushing 23 homers! The Yanks don’t need him to be “the guy”; they would mostly be asking him to share time, maybe as a right-handed platoon partner with Ryan McMahon.

So, yes, maybe the Yankees are going for the Blue Jays’ style approach—don’t spend on everyone, just fill gaps with functional, competitive players to complement the bigger stars.​​ Now, while these are names the Yanks could get, there is one that the Yanks can give up for a reasonable gamble.

One name the Yankees could gamble on!

At the end of 2021, the Yankees were desperate for someone to stabilize their rotation that was simply falling apart. Gerrit Cole was dealing with a hamstring issue, and Andrew Heaney looked lost. But then, Luis Gil enters the picture.

At 23 years old, Gil made six starts that didn’t just fill the innings; they mattered. His highlight moment came in the Bronx when he shut down the Boston Red Sox in a must-win series. Then the trend followed—when the Yankees needed a starter in a pinch, he was their hero in shining armor.

The pattern also followed in 2024, when Cole found himself on the shelf to start the year. He stepped in and pitched well enough to win the Rookie of the Year award. Still, the Yankees are now at a crossroads, given Gil missed most of last season with injuries and his strikeouts dipped sharply, falling from 26.8% in 2024 to 16.8% in 2025.

Honestly, though, it might not reflect what kind of player he really is. Gil still is electric, and he won’t hit free agency till 2029 and looks like the type of pitcher another team could see as a bounce-back candidate.

His true talent likely sits closer to what he showed in 2924 than the injury-shortened version of last year. If the Yankees move Gil and he finds consistency elsewhere, then it sure would sting. But standing still has its own risks.

The Cardinals and Brewers have both been mentioned as potential fits. St. Louis can dangle Brendon Donovan, and Milwaukee can offer Freddy Peralta. It’s either way a gamble—but maybe Cashman can take the chance.