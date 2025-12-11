Yankees Hit With Heavy Offseason Pressure as Brian Cashman Urged to Counter Blue Jays’ Growing Dominance

The New York Yankees are in unfamiliar territory this time. Usually, they are the ones their division rivals look up to, but this time it’s the other way around. While they are busy going at a snail’s pace this winter, the AL East rivals are moving fast.

Their defending division champions, the Toronto Blue Jays, kicked things off rather fast by getting Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Now you bet they are on the Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger sweepstakes too—given the homecoming of Bo Bichette is not guaranteed.

And insiders are already sounding alarms as the Yanks play from behind now.

ESPN’s Rogers summed it up bluntly: “For once, they are the team that needs to respond after the Blue Jays beat them on the field, and now so far in the offseason. Toronto keeps adding, while New York should try to at least maintain what it has… The two teams aren’t that far apart in talent, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can’t take his foot off the gas. The pressure is on in New York again.”

And there is no lie right, the Jays are making things complicated for the Yankees. One name the Yanks need to protect from them and get is Cody Bellinger. He has been lights-out in the Bronx, but given Pete Alonso’s mega deal reshaped the market, the competition is even more now. As per reports, the Toronto Blue Jays are serious contenders because Bellinger can offer elite defense across the outfield spots, and pairing him with Vladimir Guerrero would boost the Jays’ AL East competition.

For the Yankees, this is bad news, as without Bellinger, they face outfield gaps. Not to mention losing him to the Jays also heightens the divisional risks. “We’re an aggressive franchise… but that’s not an open blank checkbook,” Cashman said, acknowledging the financial tightrope they are on. And given the silence this winter, if the prices go through the roof, maybe they wouldn’t go all out as they did on Soto.

Meanwhile, it seems like the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes already has the Jays leading everyone. Because Kyle Tucker visited the Dunedin spring facility, it shows just how serious the Jays are to change things around so they can complete what they could this season—win it.

Are the Yankees really backing off on Kyle Tucker?

The New York Yankees are still hanging around the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, and yes, that 10-year, $427 million projection is very much part of the conversation. But here is the twist—despite the noise, the Yankees apparently have pushed Tucker to the back burner. The reason—the massive price tag!

And making things even more spicy is MLB insider Joel Sherman, who, out loud, brought in another concern—he questioned if Tucker even has what it takes to be a long-term starter. “I would not give long-term money to somebody who doesn’t burn to play. That’s a mistake…That’s one of the questions I wonder about Kyle Tucker… I think there are some questions about the motor and the desires of somebody like Tucker that have been expressed to me by organizations.”

This is a huge statement, and it makes you think—does Kyle Tucker lack the motivation?

Well, honestly, that’s tough to claim given his numbers dipped in 2025, with just 22 homers and his lowest RBI and hit totals since 2020. But here the context really matters. You see, he was battling through injuries.

In June, he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand and even then refused a trip to IL. He actually put up a .311 average and a .982 OPS that month before slowing down in July. Then, in September, he suffered a calf injury, which forced him to get in-season therapy.

But despite that, he returned for the Cubs’ final series and their entire postseason run, stacking seven hits, five runs, and a homer in eight games. And as far as comparison goes, whether it’s the Yankees, Tucker, or Bellinger’s decision, the stats are closer than you’d think.

Tucker slashed. 266/.377/.464 with 22 homers, while Bellinger went .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers. Both have durability questions for sure, but no doubt are elite. It remains to see where the Yankees’ front office budge on.