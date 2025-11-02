Yankees Legend Rips Into FOX Announcer as Wild Max Muncy–Babe Ruth Comparison Sparks World Series Outrage

The World Series was supposed to be about Max Muncy’s clutch home run—not a debate about Babe Ruth. But a bizarre on-air comparison by a Fox broadcaster, Joe Davis, sent baseball fans and a New York Yankees legend into an uproar.

“The guy b-casting now on World Series. What’s his name? I know Smoltzy. How’s he say Muncey has same postseasn HRs as Ruth?? What r you talking about?” This is the comment that Reggie Jackson, who surely knows a thing or two about October heroics, went on to blast in his X.

This was because during Game 7, Davis pointed out that Muncy’s 15 postseason home runs matched Babe Ruth’s career total in the World Series. Well, to be correct, Max Muncy now has a career 16 home runs, not 15—which is one more than Ruth.

Jackson also fired off on X that “Ruth hit 15 HRs, all World Series HRs, Mickey had 18 WS hrs. If they’d played 4/5 series in those days like today, Babe and Mickey would have 50-100 hrs. Get it right, please. embarrassing.”

Well, he has a point—because the two players are playing in two eras. The World Series during Babe Ruth’s time was the only postseason. There was no division or championship series—just World Series games to make history. Meanwhile, today sluggers like Muncy do have weeks of extra games to pile up stats. Davis, for his part, wasn’t wrong—the numbers say that. But in the baseball context, everything is.

Comparing Ruth’s home runs from an era with no relievers throwing 100 mph and no global pool to Muncy’s modern postseason numbers is like comparing a typewriter to an iPad. For now, though, Max Muncy has every reason to celebrate.

In a wild Game 7 showdown at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, LA edged the Blue Jays 5-4 to claim their second straight World Series title. It’s the Dodgers’ first repeat championship in 25 years, something no team has done since the Yankees’ epic run from 1998 to 2000.

As for Toronto, the dream of picking up the trophy after 32 years remains a dream.

Shohei Ohtani channels his inner Babe Ruth on baseball’s biggest stage

But it’s not just Max Muncy getting those Babe Ruth comparisons—Shohei Ohtani, too, seemingly has touched the greats’ record. The Japanese phenomenon started Game 7 of the World Series for the Dodgers and somehow passed Babe Ruth on the hitting leaderboard in the same game. If that’s not Ruth-level stuff, what is?

Ohtani wasted no time. He led off the game with a rocket, later worked a walk, and by doing so, reached base 19 times in the World Series. That number actually pushed him past Ruth, who reached base 17 times in his best Fall Classic. He also crossed Mickey Mantle and Marty Barrett, both of whose records stand at 18. The only player who is ahead of Ohtani right now is Barry Bonds with 21. Neat company.

And you can’t forget intentional walks. Ohtani drew four of them during the wild 18-inning Game 3. This is the treatment that only legends get. He was locked in all series long, and what made it even crazier was how he managed to do it while also being the Dodgers’ Game 7 starting pitcher. Yep—Shohei Ohtani literally led off and took the mound in the same game.

This is the kind of baseball that fans end up talking about for decades. Sure, his final Game 7 performance was not flawless, but the moment was something else. One thing is for sure: no matter whom you compare him with, Ohtani isn’t just living up to the legends; he is becoming one.