Yankees Make Clear Announcement on Luke Weaver’s New York Future After Cashman’s Exit Hint, Per Insider

It sounded like a clean break. When Brian Cashman told YES Network, “We’ve lost Devin and Weaver,” most people thought that was the end of Luke Weaver’s time in the Bronx. Williams was already gone to the crosstown rivals, the Mets, and Weaver’s name being mentioned with him felt like the confirmation that the New York Yankees had moved on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Except that might not be the case.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the New York Yankees are extremely interested in getting back Luke Weaver. “In fact, the Yankees have expressed “genuine” interest in re-signing Weaver, according to a league source.” This is a pivotal shift given how definitive Cashman’s comment felt. So, now suddenly, Weaver’s Bronx run may not be closed. And let’s just say the interest is not one-sided either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Luke Weaver’s instagram

Kirschner mentions that Luke Weaver also would be open to returning, but he has options now. Around 10 teams have checked in on the 32-year-old right-hander. Talks with the Yankees are not far along either, but the mutual interest does signal a clear U-turn!

Now, Weaver’s New York Yankees tenure has been anything but straight. A starter for much of his career, he reinvented himself as a high-leverage reliever under Boone in 2024. When the Yanks made their World Series run. He got the closer role and delivered big-time—four postseason saves. He showed he thrives under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

But 2025 was yet another story. After the Yankees traded for Devil Williams, Luke Weaver slipped into his setup role again. But when Williams struggled in the Bronx, he once again was called to close games, and he finished the season with eight saves and 64 appearances.

The results were not always good, and his hamstring injury mid-season made things worse. He came back from IL, but his late-season mechanical issues became an issue, which many felt was due to a hush-hush return. And his ERA of 3.62 does show the turbulence. But honestly, look a little deeper, and you’ll see why the Yanks might want him back. His xERA sat at 2.98, his SIERA at 3.44, and his 19.3 percent K-BB rate remains one of the most trusted indicators evaluators lean on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Weaver has previously mentioned that he wants to return to starting; he has 106 career starts. But Kirschner reports that no teams, including the New York Yankees, take him for the role.

Potential landing spots for Luke Weaver, if not in New York

Luke Weaver is about to enter his 11th major league season. The 32-year-old had made his debut in 2016 as the Cardinals’ third-best prospect. He spent three years in St. Louis and was a key piece of the Paul Goldschmidt trade. Since then, he pitched for four more teams. Now coming off his second full season, Weaver is back on the market, and you bet that there won’t be a shortage of options in case the Yankees don’t get him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first team that jumps out is the Baltimore Orioles. They have been aggressive this off-season—they even got Pete Alonso! And they know what they need. After trading Grayson Rodriguez and signing Helsley to lock down the ninth, the bullpen is not yet complete. They ranked 25th in bullpen ERA last season—so Weaver sliding into the high-leverage role behind Helsley could stabilize the unit.

The Cubs are another team that he can end up on. This is because even after signing Phil Maton, their bullpen remains unsettled. Daniel Palaencia may open the year as a closer, but there is very little depth behind him. For the Cubs, Weaver also fits well from the financial angle, given he doesn’t command top-tier money.

Another team that could benefit from Weaver is Detroit. The Tigers have leaned into a bullpen-by-committee approach, and it has worked. But Kyle Finnegan and Rafael Montero are now free agents, and it’s clear—they need veteran arms. Their front office already mentioned that pitching is their priority, so the fit is there.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also the New York Mets, and even after signing Devil Williams, the bullpen has holes. They might want to explore Weaver also because of his familiarity with pitching in New York.

Where do you think Weaver will end up?