Yankees Move On From 22-Year-Old to Confront Major Weakness Amid Sandy Alcantara Buzz, per Insider

To fix their biggest weakness, the Yankees may have to trade away their most hyped prospect in history. Trading Jasson Dominguez away to acquire the Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara could solve the New York Yankees’ frontline starting pitching concerns.

The NYY Underground podcast broke down the speculation. With Trent Grisham back in center, Aaron Judge in right, and the Yankees chasing Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker for left, the writing seems to be on the wall.

“It’s as clear as day there’s not a spot for Dominguez or Spencer Jones in 2026.”

Dominguez and Jones are far too important to sit on the bench and be wasted potential. And Alcantara might be the only pitcher to give one of them up for. So, NYY Underground might be onto something.

Even with Gerrit Cole leading the way, the injuries and uncertainty behind him have left a hole that no big bat can fix. Plus, passing on Juan Soto had signaled a strategic move for the New York Yankees – rather than loading up on offense, they’re prioritizing the rotation.

And Alcantara fits the bill perfectly.

He is durable, proven, and on a team-friendly contract. He could transform New York’s rotation immediately. Alcantara’s health will be key, though.

The 22-year-old missed 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and returned in 2025, showing flashes of his dominance. He finished the second half with a 3.33 ERA, 83 innings, and a 1.04 WHIP. Plus, his contract seems reasonable – $17 million in 2026 with a $21 million club option for 2027.

However, trading “The Martian” wouldn’t be simple. It won’t be a one-for-one swap, and any deal, according to speculations, would likely require Dominguez plus additional premium pieces. But the payoff would be immediate, given that upgraded rotation gives New York a serious shot at contending in 2026.

Why Jasson Dominguez’s struggles could make the Yankee decision easier

Jasson Dominguez is nicknamed the “Martian,” and it’s not without reason.

When he arrived in New York, he came with raw power, and he had previously dominated the minors. Even comparisons to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle were dangled in front of his name. Fans couldn’t wait to see him take the outfield.

But now, two MLB seasons in, the shine sadly has worn off. His defense, once overlooked because of his potential, has become an issue. He ranked among the league’s worst defenders. This is a problem for a team that wants to break a ’90s curse!

His offense hasn’t improved either.

A .257/.331/.388 slash line, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .719 OPS don’t scream “franchise cornerstone.” Plus, given the Yankee logjam of an outfield, Dominguez’s role, unless the injuries strike or another plan fails, seems unclear.

Jasson Dominguez is young, and winter is offering him another chance to prove himself. He will be working out in the Dominican Winter League. He could perform and show the team that he is ready to contribute. Plus, Boone has confidence in him, too.

“I still really like his ceiling… I think he did a lot of really good things this year. But again, you’ve got to see where the winter takes you and what the roster looks like. I expect him to be a regular player for us.”

But time is of the essence. If the Yankees can’t wait, then a trade seems far more than a possibility now.