If you thought that the New York Yankees and Mets were done locking horns with what went down with Juan Soto last season, you’d be disappointed. Because it seems like right out of the bat in this off-season, both teams are after some of the same names. Right now, at the center of the tension is Tatsuya Imai– Japan’s next big export.

The pitcher is also called the second Yoshinobu Yamamoto. (that hints at his potential)

But why would the Big Apple teams fight for Imai? Well, for the Mets, their rotation was a mess last season—they ranked 18th in ERA, and a bottom-tier workload and injuries left them crumbling for air. The Yankees’ situation could be a little more desperate.

Carlos Rodon is expected to miss the start of the new season. Gerrit Cole won’t be around till May, and they cannot afford to spend another spring simply duct-taping the rotation. If there was any time when both clubs needed the same starter, it is now.

Imai is 27 years old, has a fastball that turns heads, and an unusual slider that breaks the wrong way. He is not your typical NPB star either—he is smaller and rather unconventional. But he brings his effort and zeal, and his 2025 season was epic- he touched a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts.

And then there’s the drama. Imai said without any filters that he wouldn’t want to go to Los Angeles and play. He also said he prefers a team with no Japanese players or Yankees. Ouch! The Yankees haven’t had one since Masahiro Tanaka. Plus, Imai himself has given signs that give Bronx fans hope. But both teams better be aware, because all eyes seem to be on Imai.

Right now, even the Mets are not giving up and are ready to help their rotation in need. The Athletic projected Imai would sign a massive $154 million deal; it remains to be seen if they will extend the offer. Also, not just Imai but other international players are making their way too.

Hal Steinbrenner puts the Yankees on notice

Hal Steinbrenner is not someone who speaks with the media often, but when he does, he makes it count. In a rare appearance, the Yankees GM made it clear that one thing needs to be shared for the next season—mental mistakes.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Steinbrenner said he, coaches, and players all believe the Yankees must cut down on “mental mistakes – baserunning for sure, which is why we made a [coaching] change. That has been a thorn in our side most of the season this year.”

Anyhow, whoever watched the Yanks last season knows about the missed chances on the bases, the overreliance on the ball, and the long stretches where the offense exploded or even disappeared. They didn’t cause Yankees fans frustration; they cost the Yankees games, and then they lost their grip on the AL East.

For now, the Yankees are struggling, and one name gets dragged into the mix, and it’s none other than Aaron Boone—regular season or trade season, it is just him! Some fans say that the baserunning problems and the mental struggles have been around for a long time, to pin the issue on just one. And the calls for managerial change had started elsewhere already. But come what may, Boone sure has the Yankee front office side.

Both Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman continue to defend him publicly. Meanwhile, Steinbrenner’s messages do say one thing—they are not looking for a scapegoat but an executive-level game.

If they can put the Yankee mental mistakes, looking at my face, then maybe the pinstriped team could play like themselves again.