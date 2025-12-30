New York Sportscaster Blasts Brian Cashman & Co. as Yankees’ Sluggish Offseason Sparks Growing Alarm

The Yankees’ off-season has gone from hopeful to hopeless right now. The fanbase has started losing patience, and it is understandable why. This winter is the fourth slowest start of Brian Cashman’s era, trailing only some of the other slow off-seasons.

The growing silence has finally boiled over among insiders, too, and they are making it known. Sal Licata, a New York sportscaster, didn’t mince words for the front office.

“I am getting the feeling that the Yankees don’t know what the hell they are doing. This is the New York Yankees… what is going on? We went through this with Juan Soto, and they pivoted right away. Everyone thinks they are supposed to be better—they weren’t. You’re supposed to add on top of a World Series team. It doesn’t seem to me the Yankees are prioritizing making their baseball team better, and that’s a problem.”

It’s hard to argue with the opt-burst. Since 2017, the New York Yankees have felt like a team stuck in a limbo or in transition to nowhere. Outside of strong 2018 and 2019 seasons, the last decade has been filled with roster gaps, half measures, and missed chances to land generational talent. And yes, Juan Soto is a classic example. But not the only one.

Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Corey Seager, and Kyle Schwarber—all missed chances, and each time the Bronx Bombers watched the rivals get stronger. This winter, it’s the same strong, and the Yankees have mostly circled back to their own roster.

Tim Hill, Paul Blackburn, and Trent Grisham are back, and while a handful of minor league deals were handed out, it doesn’t amount to much. Meanwhile, the impact players are in the market for the Yankees to get, and they are not like Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, JT Realmuto, Kazuma Okamoto, Ranger Suárez, Tatsuya Imai, and Framber Valdez.

Imai’s posting window is also closing, and most probably the Phillies, Yankees, and Mets might be out of the race. As far as the slow pace, Cashman defended it, saying there is “not a lot of inventory.” But this sounds vague when others in your division are doing everything to stay aggressive and better their team. Judge is in his prime; if there is no team built around him, this championship drought might stretch decades—and it’s a bitter pill for the Yankee fans.

But alas, one piece of good news for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees make Amed Rosario’s signing official

The New York Yankees have officially made it official with Amed Rosario. After reports last week that the two sides had agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, the team has finally finalized the signing. Now the big question is, how will Rosario be used?

Manager Aaron Boone recently hinted that Rosario’s role could expand beyond what the fans are used to seeing. So while Rosario can move between roles like shortstop, second base, and the outfield, Boone thinks that first base could be in play at times.

That flexibility is exactly why Rosario fits the Yankees roster. The pinstripes value matchup-based lineups, and Rosario gives Boone the freedom to adjust on the fly depending on who is pitching and who needs a day off.

Now, offensively, Rosario’s biggest value comes from the right side of the plate. He has been effective against left-handed pitching throughout his career. He owns a .298 batting average with an .800 OPS against southpaws, compared to a .262 average and .667 OPS versus right-handers.

So all these points highlight the fact that he could be an option when the Yankees face left-handed starters. And for a team like the Yankees, who have dealt with roster shuffling and injuries in recent years, stability matters, and he is stable.

While Yankee fans are holding out hope for the bigger off-season additions like Bellinger, this signing should not be overlooked. Because sure, it is not a headline-grabbing move, but it is surely a practical one.