Yankees Veteran Turns On Brian Cashman for Hiding the Truth as Hal Steinbrenner’s Offseason Intentions Spark Doubt

BySagarika Das

Dec 23, 2025 | 4:00 PM EST

By now, everybody who has a pulse and eyes knows that the New York Yankees’ off-season has been quiet. Actually uncomfortable. For a franchise that’s as big as the Yankees and someone whose front office says “championship or nothing,” every non-move is loud. Meanwhile, the rest of the AL East is loading up!

It’s strange the non-moves—given the Yankees coming to the off-season knew they had the needs, especially in the outfield and at the top of the lineup. Cody Bellinger is a big priority, and Paul Goldschmidt’s free agency decision is also looming. But instead of gaining momentum, the team has watched Williams and Weaver walk away.

The question is, where is the urgency?

Sure, Aaron Boone tried to calm the noise. He mentioned that the Yankees “have a really good team” and suggested they’re “probably not finished” making moves. But the fans and insiders won’t take this for an answer!

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

The frustration boiled over for former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who openly questioned the organization’s transparency. In his podcast, he remarked that maybe the team was not telling the entire truth to the fans.

“But I feel like we’re just not getting the truth out of the Yankees,” Frazier said. “It’s either that one, we’re working with a pretty constricted payroll, two, we can’t get these players to sign with us, or three, we’re just good with where we’re at. It could be a fourth one… I don’t really know.”

For a former player to say that out loud? That’s huge!

And honestly, Frazier is not wrong to point that out. The AL East isn’t messing around. Look at the Orioles; they are aggressive—so much so that they added impact talent. The Blue Jays also have been aggressive, adding Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers, and are even eyeing big names like Kyle Tucker.

The Red Sox are also making some calculated pushes. Meanwhile, the Yankees are just leaning on some minor transactions. It’s almost like they are hoping that the injured pitchers come back feeling like new signings.

This strategy sadly has become a familiar one, and not in the most comforting ways. Fans have heard this story before—believe in the roster, trust us, wait for the reinforcements. But the same disappointment has followed season after season.

Boone might believe in the roster, but he is not signing checks or making the final calls—it’s Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner. And they already mentioned they are on a payroll crunch- which is saddening because they could loose a major player because of this.

The Mets have every reason to steal this Yankee target this offseason

The Mets have watched a lot of familiar faces walk out their door this offseason. So they have real holes to fill this season, and one of the biggest ones is their outfield. That’s why Yankees fans may want to pay close attention, because the Mets have more than enough motivation and also flexibility to make a move on Cody Bellinger.

If you line up the Mets’ biggest roster questions, Bellinger checks a lot of boxes—starting with left field. Now, Bellinger is arguably the best left field option who is still available. Given that Tucker is more in the right. Plus, there is no indication that the Mets would want to move Soto to right field, so Bellinger fits right in.

Then there is the center field. Bellinger wouldn’t be the everyday starter there, but as a backup plan, he is a great upgrade. If injuries hit or something ends up going sideways, then the Mets would be far more comfortable putting Bellinger into center.

Even the first base matters, and given that Jorge Polanco, who just signed with the Mets, is expected to handle most of the work, Bellinger gives the Mets some real flexibility. If Polanco struggles or the roster evolves, then sliding Bellinger over wouldn’t be a stretch.

Plus, don’t overlook the bat, because Bellinger was excellent against left-handed pitching last season—.353/.415/.601. This is where the Mets struggled last season. Of course, there is the Pete Alonso problem, but Bellinger’s 29 homers and 98 RBIs do help.

So if the Yankees hesitate, then the Mets won’t mind!

