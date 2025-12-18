Yankees Warned Against Costly Jazz Chisholm Jr. Blunder as Hal Steinbrenner Faces Tenure’s Biggest Embarrassment

It’s no million-dollar secret—the New York Yankees want change. Their roster was lacking last season, and the result was clear as day—another championship drought. And right now, the pressure is mounting on Brian Cashman to bring back the Yankees of the past, where, forgetting rings, they would get back-to-back championship wins.

The problem is Hal Steinbrenner! He is not open to opening the checkbook like his dad anymore, and hence the Yanks now have to face a risky trade conversation. And this involves Jazz Chisolm Jr.

Yes, the same player who delivered 30 homers and 30 steals this season and posted 4.2 WAR and was a major reason the Yankees even reached the postseason. But even then, his name keeps popping up in the trade rumors, and former Yankee Clint Frazier stepped in to warn Cashman and Co.

“Um, you know, obviously from a talent standpoint, he did what he did, and he produced at an extremely high level. So, you would—you could look at it like, why are the Yankees not going to bend the rules of what they normally navigate, right?” said Frazier.

But then the New York Yankee logic is not tough to follow, even if the fans don’t love it. Jazz is entering the final year of team control. New York rarely negotiates extensions before free agency, and Chisholm will most likely command a big deal. So rather than risk losing him for nothing, the Yankees may believe now is the best time to flip him for probable prospects or maybe a major league-ready replacement.

Still, things can get dangerous. Chisholm Jr.’s energy, versatility, and reliability make him someone unreplaceable. Unless the Yankees are getting a proven replacement, trading him will only create gaps, not solve any problem.

And all this is happening at the heels of maybe what can be Hal Steinbrenner’s biggest nightmare unfolding across town. The Mets already stole Juan Soto last season, and they might be after Cody Bellinger. And they are apparently ready to offer a six-year $180 million deal. If the Mets land Bellinger, a 4.9 fWAR player, then the hesitation will cost the Yankees big time.

The one player the Yankees can swap Jazz Chisholm Jr. for

For the New York Yankees, trading Jazz Chisolm Jr., of course, should come with high uptakes—and now, given the lineup leaning way too far to the left, this trade can be the team’s chance to rebalance the roster. And if they want to flip Chisholm, the right target might be staring them in the face.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton essentially checks a lot of the boxes for the Yankees. He is a right-handed power bat; he plays elite defense in the center, and most important of all, he has apparently shown an interest in waiving his no-trade clause. That alone opens the door for New York to make a call.

From Minnesota’s end, one thing is for sure—they need help at second base. Edouard Julien struggled last season and graded out as a negative contributor. So swapping him for Chisholm would be a major upgrade and give the Twins a versatile, dynamic player who can help them push into serious postseason contention in 2026.

Sure, Buxton makes about $5 million more than Jazz Chisholm this year, but his contract runs through 2028. And if he remains healthy, then that could be a bargain for Cashman and Company. Injuries, of course, are a major concern, but the Yankees do have the outfield depth to take the risk.

Plus, landing Buxton would also take them out of the Bellinger and Tucker sweepstakes, and maybe they can free those resources for someone like Bo Bichette. With second base suddenly open, he could slide into the role perfectly.

Players like Buxton aren’t always available on free agency, and that’s why this kind of trade makes sense, if at all, if the Yankees are thinking of swapping Chisholm Jr.