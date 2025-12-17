Yankees Warned on Japanese Ace Chase as Brian Cashman Poised to Blow Budget Amid Cubs Threat, Per Insider

The New York Yankees might be ready to swipe the corporate card again!

Yes, the Yanks are in deep chase for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai. You’d think that for a team that’s been relatively quiet this winter, most would be go-go-go. However, insiders are pumping the brakes, cautioning that Cashman could be on the verge of blowing up the budget while the Cubs hang around like the real party crackers here.

MLB insider Steve Phillips didn’t mince words and warned the Yankees about their run for the Japanese player. “The guy has never pitched over here, so you’d have to assimilate him into your roster,” Phillips said. Then came the real red flag. “They may be blowing up the budget to land one more starting pitcher.”

Even then, the Yankees are marching forward. Insider Francys Romero mentioned that New York is considered a finalist to sign Imai alongside the Cubs. With that, at least five teams are in the mix, but this race is tightening up fast, given Imai’s posting window is closing soon on Jan 2.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with the Saitama Seibu Lions and is coming off a fantabulous season. He managed a 1.92 ERA across 163.2 innings, which is head-turning. No wonder teams are lining up for him.

Moreover, the New York Yankees need pitching. Their 2026 rotation is already limping into spring. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Carlos Rodon won’t be ready for opening day after the elbow work he has gone through.

As for the depth pieces, such as Will Warren and Luis Gil, neither has inspired confidence. Imai would immediately ease the pressure from the Yanks and give Aaron Boone and Co. some sort of stability early in the season. But as Phillips mentioned, the price tag can be the major issue.

According to the projections, Imai could command a deal that’s worth $150 million. That’s some serious money for someone who has never thrown in MLB. Meanwhile, the Yanks have the danger of the Chicago Cubs, who are playing smart and quietly this season. They have not made a big splash this season, which could be indicative that they will be making a move. Chicago isn’t usually a team that wins bidding wars, but if the Yankees hesitate, then they will go barging in.

Yes, they added Phil Maton and Hoby Milner and also brought back Caleb Thielbar, but adding Imai would be a blockbuster move. And if you ask Jim Bowden, then he would pitch the Cubs as the team Imai would end up in.

The Yankees could be eyeing a Michael King reunion

The New York Yankees have one more name that they are eyeing apart from Imai for pitching, and it’s none other than Michael King. A reunion seems to be on the cards, and honestly, it would be more than just patching up a shaky rotation. For the most part, it would keep King away from the Red Sox and Orioles, who are apparently in the mix. If they end up there, then the Yankees would face the sad consequences in the AL East for years.

King’s story in pinstripes already feels like a full-circle moment. He was revamped as a starter late in the 2023 season before becoming a headliner player in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal with San Diego.

Since then, he has posted a 3.10 ERA with 277 strikeouts over 247 innings across two seasons. Then a nerve injury limited his 2025 campaign, but it didn’t stop him from turning down a QA and testing free agency again. Boone for sure is not surprised.

He called King a “stud” after all the winter meetings and praised his arsenal and confidence. But even here, money and flexibility are major issues, and even more so given that the front office of the Yankees had already mentioned that they are putting a leash on the finances.

For now, the Yankees’ top priority seems to be Cody Bellinger. Even though it’s unclear whether they can afford both. King could be Plan B pivot. Brian Cashman made it clear he’d love to add a starter as long as it comes with flexibility, and King fits that bill—and he reportedly wants to be back on the East Coast too.