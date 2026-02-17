Newest Mets Star Abandons Yankees Loyalty in Hilarious Exchange Days After Sparking Massive Controversy

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Sep 30, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone 17 takes out New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver 30 during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250930_tdc_ae5_067

With Luke Weaver finishing the season with a 3.62 ERA in 2025, the chances of him resigning with the Yankees were always in doubt. But it wasn’t a problem for the New York Mets. The problem actually occurred when Weaver showed up to training with a Yankees duffel bag. But with his recent comments, he has put that controversy to bed.

While signing baseballs for fans, one fan said, “The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!”

Weaver replied to this, smiling, “I’m going to strongly agree with you right now.” And looking at both the teams side by side, Weaver might be right.

Luke Weaver’s arrival at Mets camp started with a strange moment that nonetheless told a bigger story about how fans feel.

When Weaver showed up to spring training carrying a bag covered in Yankees gear, many supporters saw it as a signal he had not fully moved on from his old team. Mets fans roasted the sight on social media, with some questioning his commitment and even broadcasters calling it disrespectful to the organization that signed him.

The optics mattered because New York’s rivalry runs deep, and even small visuals can feel symbolic in a city divided by orange‑blue and pinstripes.

Weaver didn’t let the noise define him and addressed the mix‑up directly to calm tensions. He explained he had no new Mets gear yet and simply used what he owned, a practical choice rather than a subtle statement about loyalty.

Fans and media then heard him agree with a young supporter who told him the New York Mets were better than the New York Yankees, putting to rest the idea that he was still hung up on his former team.

That moment, captured on video, showed him embracing his new club and helping shift the narrative toward acceptance.

While that off‑field drama unfolded, the Mets reshaped their roster after a disappointing 2025, replacing departed stars like Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz with significant new talent.

New York signed Bo Bichette to a three‑year, $126 million deal, bringing in a high‑average hitter following Alonso’s departure. They also traded for ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, who led the National League with 17 wins and a 2.70 ERA last season, and acquired speedy, strong defender Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox to fill an outfield hole.

In contrast, the New York Yankees largely returned with the same roster that won 94 games in 2025 and reached the AL Division Series.

The club’s offseason was quieter, adding Paul Goldschmidt and re‑signing Cody Bellinger, along with pitcher Ryan Weathers, but kept the core intact rather than turbocharging it.

Even Yankees captain Aaron Judge described the period as slow, noting the team kept most of its players instead of remaking around new faces. These moves may help consistency, but they stop short of dramatic improvement.

Yet simple rosters on paper don’t always translate to results in the standings, as the Mets’ own 2025 showed.

New York began that season 45‑24 with the best record in baseball, only to slump to a 38‑55 mark the rest of the way and miss the playoffs entirely. The collapse proved that records and payrolls alone don’t guarantee October baseball.

That late slide left many fans frustrated and eager for change heading into 2026.

Looking at both teams side by side right now, the Mets’ bold additions and narrative shifts suggest they could be New York’s best team, even if the 2025 results don’t offer a clear answer yet.

Weaver’s comment backing the Mets over the Yankees, combined with high‑profile Mets moves and a quieter Bronx offseason, set up a natural debate before Opening Day.

While neither team’s fate is certain, the Mets’ efforts to remake themselves after a tough finish give them momentum, and right now, that makes them feel like the stronger club in New York.

Along with Luke Weaver, Juan Soto is also eager for the Mets’ 2026 season start

Luke Weaver has made it clear which side of New York he belongs to with his statement of Mets are better than the Yankees. And he looks ready for the 2026 season to start. Along with him, Juan Soto is also ready for a fresh season with the Mets.

Juan Soto stepped onto Mets spring training fields with a clear focus and fresh energy after signing a 15‑year, $765 million deal with New York.

The fans packed Grapefruit League games in record numbers, with over 106,000 attending early workouts, showing the excitement his presence generated.

Soto said, “That’s in the past,” when asked about last season’s issues and insisted the team needed to “have fun, forget about all the drama, focus on the game, and win some ballgames.”

With Pete Alonso no longer on the team, the Mets brought in Bo Bichette, who hit .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBIs last season for Toronto.

Soto was firm about the new lineup’s strength, saying, “We have Bo, I trust him. He’s a great hitter. He can hit homers and hit for average.” Bichette is expected to bat behind Soto and provide protection in the order that helps both players thrive.

Looking toward the 2026 season, Soto spoke about a balanced roster and a fresh start for the Mets, turning the page on last year’s 83‑79 finish that left them out of the playoffs.

He embraced his shift to left field and the team’s revamped look, signaling readiness to help the club compete. Soto’s calm confidence in his teammates and his focus on results make it clear he is ready to chase success in 2026.