Newest Traded Tigers Pitcher Brady Smith Visibly Suffers Arm Discomfort Before Leaving Game

Brady Smith stepped off the mound after just one inning, clutching his throwing arm. The Tigers have to be questioning whether betting on him as a legitimate 2027-29 rotation piece was a mistake. Smith, the key return in the Tarik Skubal trade, stepped off the mound after just 25 pitches. There is no confirmation yet that it is medical, but if it is serious, Detroit has a major problem.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Smith was supposed to help justify moving Skubal. If his body is already a concern, that trade starts looking less like a calculated gamble and more like a front-office blunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hate to see this. Brady Smith, acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade, appears to suffer some arm discomfort and leaves the game,” Tigers ML Report captioned the short clip shared on X.

Smith’s second start for High-A West Michigan on August 15 lasted just 25 pitches. Facing his fifth batter, he threw strike two, then suddenly hesitated before the next pitch. Smith appeared bothered by his throwing arm, looked toward the dugout, and the athletic trainer, Nick Wheeler, came out to take a look at the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they conversed near the mound, the West Michigan Whitecaps’ manager René Rivera entered the field, too, while pitching coach Daniel Ricabal joined just moments later, as the Detroit Tigers’ No. 15 prospect looked uncomfortable.

As Rivera took the baseball from Smith, he took off his cap and stepped off the mound. For a pitcher acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade, that is exactly the kind of scene the Tigers did not want to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit gambled on Brady Smith’s upside. He was the rawest piece of the return, carrying a 4.36 ERA and plenty of projection. His calling card was swing-and-miss ability, backed by 113 strikeouts in 74⅓ innings and a 13.7 K/9, along with a mid-90s fastball that could reach 98 mph and a promising changeup.

Those numbers showed why the Tigers bought in, but strikeout stuff alone does not make a rotation starter. Smith still had to prove the rest of his game and his durability were good enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal from Detroit at the Trade Deadline. The back-to-back World Series Champion sent their three top prospects. But Detroit got three very different gambles.

Here’s a brief of what the Tigers received, excluding Brady Smith.

Detroit bet on Zyhir Hope’s bat. He was the centerpiece, a 21-year-old outfielder with power, speed, and enough defensive versatility to become an immediate top prospect in the system. His calling card was that power-speed combination, with the ability to impact games both at the plate and on the bases. But if Hope does not turn into a star, trading Tarik Skubal for a package built around him will be hard to defend.

They also bet on River Ryan’s rotation ceiling. He had already reached the majors, but Tommy John surgery made him a gamble from the start. His biggest calling card was premium velocity, with a four-seam fastball averaging around 97.6 mph and a sinker around 95.5 mph. The Tigers were banking on that power arm returning and holding up long enough for him to become a front-half starter. That was a risky bet before Brady Smith even entered the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers gave up their two-time reigning Cy Young winner because they believed this prospect haul would justify the risk. But Smith has barely made it through the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave up two hits, two earned runs and three walks in his August 8 High-A debut, then lasted just 25 pitches in his second start before stepping off the mound. But after Brady’s first professional season in 2025, the right-hander took on a larger workload.

In his eight Single-A Ontario starts, he worked into the 5th inning or later five times, and even tossed six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts on June 25. His command improved in that span, walking only 8.4% of the batters he faced.

The 21YO can not only strike out, but also utilize those offerings to generate whiffs and chase. His combination of curveball, slider, and cutter made him look like a long-term starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, what could infuriate Tigers fans is that Detroit had already seen the warning signs.

Minnesota once dealt two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana for Carlos Gómez, Philip Humber, Kevin Mulvey and Deolis Guerra, only to watch that return fall far short of replacing him. Santana later broke down physically with the Mets, showing how quickly elite pitching value can vanish.

Detroit still chose to trade Skubal for projection, upside, and medical risk. But coming into the season, Brady Smith was happy, as he felt healthy. In fact, just a week back, he shared his wish to play for a complete affiliate program rather than being limited to just 3 innings, like last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, it feels like Detroit walked into a trap. The Chris Sale trade should have been another warning.

The White Sox gave Boston a proven ace and bet that Yoán Moncada, Michael Kopech, and the rest of the prospect haul would eventually justify it. Moncada was baseball’s No. 1 prospect, and Kopech touched 100 mph, but Boston got the certainty, rode Sale to a World Series title, and Chicago was left waiting on upside that never matched the hype.

Still, Detroit chose projection over proof. Smith lasting just 25 pitches shows how quickly that gamble can blow up.

Smith’s exit adds another complication to the Tigers’ deadline pitching haul

The Dodgers took Smith in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but Tommy John surgery immediately put his development on hold. He finally debuted in 2025, and 2026 was supposed to be the season he proved the arm was back.

He had already climbed from Single-A to High-A, posting a 4.36 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 21 appearances. With West Michigan, he had a 2.84 ERA and five strikeouts. Detroit was reportedly considering pushing him up quickly.

River Ryan, who came to Detroit alongside Smith, was already carrying major medical baggage.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2024 after forearm tightness ended a promising four-start run with the Dodgers, and he was still on the Triple-A injured list when the Skubal trade happened.

Detroit then added Kash Mayfield from San Diego for Casey Mize, only to watch the left-hander land on the IL almost immediately. So Smith’s arm scare is not happening in isolation.

This is not a rotation disaster yet, but the warning signs are piling up.

Smith was supposed to prove his durability in August and September. Instead, another arm issue may have already stopped that test before it really started.

A better view of the young prospects would have allowed Detroit to plan better for 2027. Just a week ago, they were 57-60, 4th in the AL Central. Currently, the MLB team has leapfrogged to the second spot with a 60-63 record. They are 0.5 games behind the last Wild Card spot in the American League.

With Ryan and Mayfield already on the IL, that plan has already taken a hit. Hopefully, Smith will not suffer a serious injury and return to the mound soon enough.