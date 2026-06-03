Nick Castellanos Takes Sly Dig at Phillies After Returning to Philadelphia Following Bitter Exit

The City of Brotherly Love still stays in the heart of Nick Castellanos. As the Padres entered Philadelphia to face the Phillies, Castellanos gave a shoutout to the employees at Citizens Bank Park and embraced his love for the fans he played for 4 years. However, while Castellanos opened his arms to the city and its fans, he stayed unapologetic in calling out the Phillies front office, even blaming them for his ouster.

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“My phone was on,” Castellanos said via the New York Post on Tuesday. “All they needed was a conversation like, ‘This is going to be your role.’ Apparently, they thought it was just best for the organization that my personality wasn’t in the clubhouse.”

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The first tussle between the Phillies and Castellanos started in June 2025. During a game in Miami, then-manager Rob Thomson pulled Castellanos for a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. At the time, the team said Castellanos’ benching was the result of an “inappropriate comment.” Upset by the decision, Castellanos brought a Presidente beer into the active dugout, a violation of MLB rules. Teammates, including Kyle Schwarber, had to intervene to take the beer away before cameras captured it. The story didn’t end there, though.

Multiple reports indicated that Castellanos shouted at Thomson and other coaches in the dugout. He reportedly questioned their authority to manage him and remove him from the game, largely because they lacked extensive Major League playing experience. However, his stats didn’t help him either.

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Castellanos’ poor performance amplified the friction. In 2025, his offense sharply declined, posting a .694 OPS and a -0.6 fWAR, which made his high salary and increasingly difficult clubhouse presence untenable for the team. Moreover, during his time with the Phillies, Castellanos struggled with lineup placement and was resistant to the organization’s attempts to alter his aggressive, free-swinging approach at the plate.

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He ultimately made it clear he did not want to return to the team in 2026 if it meant accepting a part-time or reduced role. Result? The Phillies bit the bullet, ate the final $20 million on his contract, and released him in February 2026. He subsequently signed with the Padres. However, his latest remark proves that he still blames the Phillies front office for his ouster. But with the Padres, Castellanos’s number has further gone south.

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Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting .191 with a .560 OPS. So, the Phillies may find in a safe place letting Castellanos go, but the 34-year-old still embraces the city. “Not everything that anybody does is all positive,” Castellanos added. “It’s not all negative. I had highs, I had lows.” Remember his walk-off hit in Game 2 of the 2024 NLDS against the Mets. So, he had his best and worst.

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“I had four good years here,” he said. “Any time I run into anybody that’s a Phillies fan, away from cameras, away from the field, I get nothing but a lot of love and positivity,” Castellanos noted. “I appreciate that, I spoke my mind, I went about my business, I played every day, and I never really hid on the IL. I really wanted to win a ring.

“Did I do everything 100 percent correctly? Probably not. Did I act true to my heart and how I felt in the moment? 100 percent.” Nick Castellanos may not have wished to leave Philadelphia, but he found solace in his honesty and unapologetic view. For the Phillies, though, they are yet to find his replacement.

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The Phillies still miss Nick Castellanos

It may sound odd considering the Phillies’ front office decision to let go of Castellanos, but they miss his numbers on the field.

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They replaced Nick Castellanos with veteran outfielder Adolis García . Philadelphia signed García to a one-year, $10 million contract to serve as their everyday right fielder. García was thought to be a massive upgrade over Castellanos, who finished with historically poor defensive metrics during his time with the Phillies. However, the reality is different.

Currently, García is hitting .193 and has belted just 4 homers till now. His struggles are driven by a sharp decline in power, trouble catching up to fastballs, and an alarming 31% strikeout rate. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Phillies seek an alternative to García by the trade deadline. Till then, Castellanos’ .250 batting from last year might make the Phillies fans recall the lost partnership.