Nick Castellanos Takes Subtle Shade At Rob Thomson Led Phillies Clubhouse After $135M Teammate’s Strong Backing

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies May 21, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos 8 during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250521_jhp_ac4_0214

After months of offseason buzz about a Nick Castellanos trade, and the Phillies eventually keeping him out of spring training, the Padres finally pulled the trigger and signed him. He’s expected to split time mostly between designated hitter and the outfield in San Diego. And with Philly eating $19.22 million of his $20 million salary, it’s an absolute bargain for the Padres.

That said, Castellanos being Castellanos, it didn’t take long for things to get spicy. Reportedly, not long after landing in San Diego, he made comments praising the Padres’ clubhouse culture. However, many took the remarks as a not-so-subtle shot at his former team and manager. Subtle? Not exactly. On brand? Completely.

“Safe to say Nick wasn’t a fan of Rob Thomson or the Phillies culture. Also, I never once saw him this accommodating for any Phillies media member,” MLB insider Mike Meech shared images of Castellanos’ interview with the Phillies sports reporter Annie Heilbrunn.

Now, while interviewing with a Phillies sports reporter is nothing surprising, Castellanos was never known to be very accommodating to any Phillies media member. But this time it was a detailed interview hinting about Castellanos’ way of comparing things between the Padres and Phillies.

As per Castellanos, the Padres are known for backing their player despite anytime things go wrong. Well, no prize to guess what he tried to hint here. If you remember, the tussle between Castellanos and Rob Thompson first started when he was snubbed from fielding duties in a game against the Marlins last year, and was benched in the next game.

So now, as per Castellanos, things are far better in the Padres.

Also, the Padres manager Craig Stammen got certified by Nick Castellanos. Stammen is termed as someone who backs his player despite things not going on any particular day.

Reportedly, last June, Thomson removed Castellanos from defensive duties to suit the game situation. The snub came amid Castellanos, who ranked as one of the worst defenders in MLB with -12 OAA in 2025. However, for Castellanos, rather than snubbing, he should have the manager’s backing, which he is hoping to get back in the Padres.

Now, time will answer if Nick Castellanos’ expectations are met in San Diego. But for now, the new clubhouse seems to be backing him!

Reportedly, taking a dig at the Phillies, Padres’ outfielder Jackson Merrill said, “Nick can be himself, and he can do whatever he wants in our clubhouse. That’s his personal choice. What he did in the other clubhouse has nothing to do with us.” Merrill, who is in a 9-year contract of $135 million, surely adds to the popular narrative.

However, last year, we witnessed a public scene between Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres’ bench coach Bobby Dickerson. Reportedly, after slamming his helmet and bat in the dugout for getting a strikeout, Dickerson had a heated discussion. While the Padres front office didn’t go ahead with the issue any further, unlike the Phillies, the confrontation is a stark contrast to what Castellanos might be expecting.

The Padres just gone smart with Nick Castellanos

The Padres’ landing of Castellanos might quietly go down as one of the smartest moves their front office has made in a while. And why not? They got a legit power bat without taking on any real financial risk. Castellanos is coming off a season with 17 HRs and a .250 average. And thanks to the Phillies covering almost his entire salary, San Diego is essentially getting him for free.

That’s huge for a Padres lineup that desperately needed some offense boost. Remember, in 2025, their offense was near the bottom of the league in home runs and slugging, with a noticeable lack of punch in the middle of the order. Castellanos helps fix that immediately.

Notably, over the last three seasons, Castellanos averaged 23 HRs, which could be the exact kind of production the Padres have been missing.

Sure, some baggage comes with him, and the past controversies are hard to ignore. But this move gives Nick Castellanos a fresh start in a new environment, with a clearer role and possibly a little more breathing room in the clubhouse.