Nick Castellanos’ Wasn’t Really the Clubhouse Cancer the Phillies Are Making Him to Be

The Phillies’ 2026 spring training began in a dramatic fashion, cutting ties with veteran slugger Nick Castellanos. The breakup had been in the works since the June 16th incident, when the 33-year-old brought a beer into the dugout and had altercations with higher officials. Besides that, the Athletics report noted that his attitude and non-team-player-like behavior with fellow teammates were reasons for his exit. But the public evidence unfolds completely opposite.

Renowned sports radio personality John Kincade, of 97.5 The Fanatic, brought up some instances of arguing in favor of Nick Castellanos. He claimed that Castellanos isn’t actually a bad guy, but the Phillies are trying to paint him that way.

“There is enough photographic evidence to tell you that in off-hours, people in that clubhouse, team leaders, were hanging out with Nick Castellanos right before the Dodgers series,” Kincade said on the February 13 episode of Kincade and Salciunas on 97.5 The Fanatic. “Having him in their house, sharing food, beers, hugs, and shoulders around each other.

It wasn’t as bad as the players or executives quoted are trying to make it out to be. Look at the players who came to Nick Castellanos’ house. Look at the pictures of Nick Castellanos at Trea Turner’s house. Note the players in the picture, and note the players that you might not see in the picture. And there you may have a person who is giving the quotes.”

If you take a close look, there are several on-field instances of Castellanos maintaining good relationships with fellow players. For instance, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium, the veteran outfielder rushed to Orion Kerkering’s side, providing thoughtful insights after he committed a costly season-ending mistake.

Nick also helped Phillies utility player Otto Kemp by providing accommodation in his home when he moved up. Kemp’s wife brought it to light after Nick’s release, responding to his Instagram post.

“Not many people know this, but right when Otto was moved up, Nick offered us a place to stay in their home,” Lily Kemp wrote. “Thank you for guiding Otto and giving us a home away from home. Love you, and thank you, Casty fam.”

The outfielder was indeed involved in the emotional outburst during the Miami game, which he himself has admitted in his recent write-up.

He explained that he brought a Presidente into the dugout out of frustration after being called off the game by his manager, Rob Thompson, and then got into an outrageous argument.

However, he apologized to both Thomson and baseball operations president Dave Dombrowski for letting his emotions get the better of him.

Apart from the Miami incident, there’s been no major evidence blaming Nick as a bad guy. Several Phillies teammates said they could not consider him a bad teammate because he reached out to players, offered advice to younger players, remained level-headed, and set an example, according to The Athletic.

Nick Castellanos’ stats with the Phillies

In those four seasons, Castellanos hit .260 with 82 total home runs, with an OPS+ of 100, which is exactly league average. Additionally, the outfielder’s defense had not been great in recent years. It’s not the production the club expects from a $20 million-a-year hitter. However, he had been producing enough offensively in the club’s postseason.

Philadelphia journalist Eliot Shott-Parks argued, “I can’t defend Castellanos’s regular season. He’s not been a good regular-season player. In fact, one of the worst regular-season players is not a good defensive guy. I get it, but when I think about after 2022, the pendulum moment of this team so far. Since then, he’s gotten more postseason RBIs than Bryce Harper has.

Over the past few years, he has arguably been their most clutch postseason hitter, and their biggest issue on the team is hitting in the postseason. I don’t view this today as like a moment where, “Oh, nice, Castellanos is gone, everything’s fixed.”

Castellanos, in his last three postseasons from 2023 to 2025, batted .241 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 21 games. He was the main catalyst in the team’s 2023 World Series run. He has more HRs and RBIs than any Phillies player in the postseason in the clubhouse and was also an All-Star in 2023. After reviewing his postseason stats, Shott-Parks claimed that the club is pointing the finger at Nick Castellanos for the failure of their full lineup in the postseason, as they have multiple shortcomings and have not released the player before his contract ends.

From this, it’s pretty clear that not every member of the clubhouse is mad at Castellanos, and it’s not the performance but the conflict with the manager that played a big role in influencing his exit.