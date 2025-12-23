Yankees Told to Aggressively Target Surprise Reds Arm as Brian Cashman Feels Trade-Season Heat

No matter how you slice it, Brian Cashman needs to move faster. The Yankees’ offseason has been chiefly about re-signing familiar faces like Trent Grisham and Amed Rosario, with little of the buzz fans expected. And at 33, Aaron Judge still isn’t getting the support he needs. With just 10 days left in January, frustration is growing. And fans are now throwing out targets themselves, trying to spark some action.

Fans have thrown around plenty of fun names, but one that’s quietly slipped under the radar is Reds starter Nick Lodolo. And honestly, he makes a lot of sense. As a lefty, he’d help balance a Yankees rotation that leans heavily right-handed, and his mix of a sharp slider and solid changeup would give hitters a very different look.

Lodolo is coming off his best season yet, even with a few minor hiccups. He went 9–8 with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 156.2 innings, flashing real ace upside. That included two complete games and a dominant nine-inning shutout against the Nationals on July 23, 2025.

He did miss a few weeks in August due to a blister, but the Reds played it safe, and he returned after the minimum IL stint.

The money works, too. Lodolo is projected to make around $4.3 million in his second year of arbitration in 2026, which is more than reasonable for a pitcher of his caliber. The bigger question is whether the Reds would move him.

Cincinnati has a deep rotation with names like Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and top prospect Chase Burns. So, dealing from that depth for offense isn’t out of the question. Even Cashman hinted at how tough the market has been. “There’s not a lot of the inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet,” he said at the Winter Meetings. For the Yankees, a pitcher like Lodolo would be giant. Reliable starts would take pressure off the offense and off Aaron Judge by keeping games close and winnable.

That’s where Judge thrives, focusing on doing damage at the plate instead of trying to carry the entire team. Of course, there’s a catch. Landing Lodolo likely wouldn’t be cheap.

The price could be Jasson Domínguez. With Judge and Juan Soto locked into the corners and guys like Trent Grisham pushing for playing time, the Yankees have an outfield logjam. That makes Domínguez more expendable than fans might like.

Still, with just 10 days left in January, Yankees fans are holding onto hope that a little late-offseason magic can finally rejuvenate the team.

Will the January magic help in any way?

The New York Yankees’ subdued 2025-26 offseason. It is marked by just one external 40-man roster addition in Rule 5 pick Cade Winquest. But the new year can bring new surprises, and the fans are counting on it. Cashman embraces the full timeline of the offseason.

He often accelerates after New Year’s when prices soften and motivations shift. In January 2019 alone, the Yankees executed four pivotal transactions in two weeks.

Similar to the re-signing of Zack Britton on January 11, the signings of DJ LeMahieu on January 14, the trade of Sonny Gray on January 21, and the addition of Adam Ottavino on January 24. This spree reshaped the infield and late-inning bullpen.

Two years ago, post-New Year’s signings of Marcus Stroman and Luke Weaver preceded a Caleb Ferguson trade just before spring training. In late January 2021, the team re-signed DJ LeMahieu and acquired Jameson Taillon.

It bolstered everyday production and starting pitching when market dynamics favored buyers. This history buys time as top targets like Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Tatsuya Imai remain available.

On the other hand, Deadline acquisitions of David Bednar (2.19 ERA post-trade, closer role), Ryan McMahon (through 2027 at third), José Caballero (shortstop cover for Volpe’s rehab), and Camilo Doval already filled gaps.