“Nightmare”: Mets’ Freddy Peralta Regret Comes Back to Haunt Them as Steve Cohen Watches the ALCS

We have had some surprise visitors at ALCS games, but no one expected Mets owner Steve Cohen to show up for the Rays-Guardians game. With former Met Freddy Peralta on the mound, this added another layer of spice, but Peralta ended the evening with the last laugh after the Rays beat the Guardians to tie the ALCS at 1-1.

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“If you’re a Mets fan, that is a nightmare. You have Steve Cohen watching Freddie Peralta shine and dominate and dazzle,” said Adam Schein on his show on New York Post Sports.

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Steve Cohen’s presence at the Rays’ ALCS Game 2 became an interesting talking point after Freddy Peralta dominated Cleveland. If Cohen came to watch Peralta, the Mets owner witnessed a performance New York desperately needed. When asked about Cohen’s presence at Tuesday’s game at Tropicana Field, Peralta was surprised.

“I don’t even know if he came just to watch the game or maybe me too,” Peralta said.

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He explained that their relationship remained positive despite his disappointing time with the Mets. Cohen had texted him after the Mets acquired him, and they maintained good communication during spring training.

Peralta also praised Cohen, saying, “I think that he’s awesome.”

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Freddy Peralta had an outstanding 2025 season with the Brewers, and that is why the Mets signed him.

He finished 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, striking out 204 batters across 176.2 innings in the regular season. He finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting, establishing himself among baseball’s most dependable starters.

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Those numbers explain why the Mets acquired him last offseason and took up the last year of his contract. They hoped he could strengthen their rotation.

However, his impressive Milwaukee form disappeared after he arrived in New York for 2026.

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Peralta struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.99 ERA across 113.2 innings before the team traded him. He recorded 113 strikeouts, but his overall performance failed to match expectations following his excellent season with Milwaukee.

By the time August came, the Mets already knew they were out of postseason contention with a 62-76 record. So they traded him to the Rays at the Trade Deadline, receiving 3 minor-league players in return.

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That move gave Peralta a fresh start, and his performances quickly began telling a different story.

Freddy Peralta struggled in New York partly because he lost the delivery mechanics that made his fastball so effective, including some of his arm angle and extension. But with the Rays, pitching coach Kyle Snyder and his staff helped him regain that extension, adjust his pitch mix, and use his changeup more effectively, while improving his command.

Since joining Tampa Bay, Peralta has looked very good.

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He finished the regular season with a 5-2 record and a 3.25 ERA across 10 starts. September was particularly impressive, as he went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA and earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors. He carried that form into the playoffs, allowing just 1 earned run over 4.2 innings against the Yankees.

His latest outing against Cleveland further strengthened Tampa Bay’s trust in him during its postseason run.

He held Cleveland scoreless through 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 walks while recording 6 strikeouts. His fastball reached 99.4 mph, marking the hardest pitch of his major-league career.

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The Rays had already taken control of the game through an error by Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning and Liam Hicks’s two-run single.

Peralta’s 4.99 ERA in New York contrasts sharply with the 3.25 mark he posted after joining the Rays.

Tampa Bay now has a starter delivering crucial postseason innings, while New York must reflect on its disappointing season. Freddy Peralta’s success does not erase the Mets’ reasons for trading him, but it highlights how differently his season unfolded.